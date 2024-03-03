A fusion of eras, cultures and styles hits Paris Fashion Week runways

Explorations of “quiet luxury” — a phrase intimately tied to Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski’s tenure at Hermes — were once again at the forefront of the Parisian runway on Saturday, as the French designer unveiled her latest interpretation of leather’s endless possibilities.

This season, however, the narrative took a darker, more introspective turn, with brooding black leathers that evoked the deep, reflective tones of the late French painter Soulages.