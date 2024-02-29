Paris Fashion Week 2024: Dries Van Noten’s fall collection was a bold departure from minimalism

Dries Van Noten shook Paris Fashion Week with a bold declaration: quiet luxury is out, audacious every day is in! In his Fall 2024 collection, the Belgian designer threw off the shackles of minimalism, presenting an electrifying vision for the modern woman who isn’t afraid to stand out.

“Wearable doesn't have to be boring,” Van Noten declared, banishing the muted tones and clean lines that have dominated fashion for a while. His muse for the season? A strong, independent woman who embodies the spirit of contradictions.