Paris Fashion Week 2024: Dries Van Noten’s fall collection was a bold departure from minimalism

Dries Van Noten shook Paris Fashion Week with a bold declaration: quiet luxury is out, audacious every day is in! In his Fall 2024 collection, the Belgian designer threw off the shackles of minimalism, presenting an electrifying vision for the modern woman who isn’t afraid to stand out.
“Wearable doesn't have to be boring,” Van Noten declared, banishing the muted tones and clean lines that have dominated fashion for a while. His muse for the season? A strong, independent woman who embodies the spirit of contradictions.
The runway transformed into a canvas of vibrant colours and playful textures. Imagine a butter yellow sweatshirt deconstructed and twisted, layered over a pink one, paired with pale green satin shorts and towering boots. Or, a houndstooth pantsuit adorned with intricate embroidery that evokes a shattered necklace. These are clothes for women who demand attention without sacrificing comfort – real clothes for the real world, infused with Van Noten's signature whimsy.
Outerwear took centre stage with stunning silhouettes inspired by couture. From the captivating tan puffer coat that opens the show to the cotton-candy-hued faux fur and the camel coat with denim sleeves, each piece is a statement in itself.
But Van Noten’s vision extended beyond just clothes. He encouraged a way of dressing that embraces individuality and experimentation. Don’t be afraid to wear a button-down shirt backwards or let the cuffs hang loose – the audacious every day is all about expressing your unique style without fear of judgment.