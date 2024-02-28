Paris Fashion Week 2024: Saint Laurent’s Fall/Winter collection was a celebration of the 'invisible'

Saint Laurent’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection unveiled at Paris Fashion Week was a captivating dance between transparency and form. The show, set to the ethereal sounds of the Magnificat in D Major, opened with a coffee brown sheer dress, its delicate fabric accentuated by a fur shrug and a bold black belt. This set the tone for a collection where the ‘invisible’ became the defining element.

“Clothes,” declared the show notes, “are what Anthony Vaccarello reminds us once formed the core of fashion, by rendering them invisible.” The runway flowed with an array of sheer looks, some adorned with luxurious furs or structured jackets, presenting a captivating exploration of what lies beneath.