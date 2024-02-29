Paris Fashion Week 2024: Balmain reimagines elegance, pushes boundaries with new fall collection

Olivier Rousteing, the renowned designer known for pushing boundaries, surprised the Paris Fashion Week crowd with his Fall collection for Balmain. Forget the pigeonhole – this season, Rousteing embraces unexpected elements, proving fashion knows no age limit.
This celebration of women extended beyond the casting. Moving on from spring’s floral motifs, Rousteing delved into the archives of Pierre Balmain, the label’s founder. Captivated by Balmain’s use of fruit embellishments, Rousteing brought forth a playful array of apples, nuts, and even a surprising strawberry belt buckle on a model’s waist.
Paying homage to French culture, Rousteing seamlessly intertwined his personal history with the theme. Inspired by his hometown of Bordeaux’s renowned winemaking legacy, the collection blossomed with grape prints, grape earrings, and even handbags adorned with grape bunches, replacing the usual accessories.
Gingham, a quintessential motif of French countryside picnics, also made a charming appearance, including a striking blue checkered evening gown reminiscent of recent Burberry designs.
While celebrating heritage, Rousteing never forgets his signature Balmain flair. Exuberant embellishments, intricate draping, meticulous pleating, and exquisite beadwork pushed the atelier's skills to the limit. This season's fierce x-shaped jackets and the bold single-lapel jackets adorned with golden metal frames showcased Rousteing's audacious design spirit.
This Balmain collection was a captivating blend of heritage, a personal touch, and a touch of the unexpected – with a hint of fruity delight thrown in for good measure.