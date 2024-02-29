Paris Fashion Week 2024: Balmain reimagines elegance, pushes boundaries with new fall collection

Paying homage to French culture, Rousteing seamlessly intertwined his personal history with the theme. Inspired by his hometown of Bordeaux’s renowned winemaking legacy, the collection blossomed with grape prints, grape earrings, and even handbags adorned with grape bunches, replacing the usual accessories.

Gingham, a quintessential motif of French countryside picnics, also made a charming appearance, including a striking blue checkered evening gown reminiscent of recent Burberry designs.