Charles & Keith’s Spring/Summer collection unfurls a palette of joyful hues

The brand also draws inspiration from contrasting textures and sensibilities. The product collection itself is influenced by comfort and self-care moments, celebrating one’s inner peace. Soft simple forms that are comforting to the eye lead the silhouettes, with knots and terrycloth material — a playful nod to bathrobes used in spas — providing sharp textural juxtaposition against the campaign’s clean brutalist backdrops.

To celebrate the return of the sunny days, vibrant green and fuchsia have been adopted into the palette while cosy beige and softer pink tones run through multiple styles, bringing a sense of calm and zen.