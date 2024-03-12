Shisen Fox unveils Luxe Metallic sunglasses

Shisen Fox, a new-age premium unisex eyewear brand, has launched its exquisite Luxe Metallic collection, featuring the luxurious metallic Sunglass range. Crafted with the utmost precision and inspired by Japanese artistry, these sunglasses embody elegance and sophistication while offering unparalleled protection for your eyes.
The new lineup of sunglasses is designed to complement the radiant spirit of all women. Each pair is minutely handcrafted, ensuring not only stunning aesthetics but also superior comfort and durability. As a brand that honours the strength and beauty of women, Shisen Fox presents seven stunning models, each exuding its unique charm.
Embodying poise and grace, the Tora shades boast a timeless panto shape, adding a touch of refinement to any ensemble. For those seeking a contemporary edge, the Okita sunglasses feature a striking hexagonal design with medium-sized lenses, offering versatility that effortlessly complements various face shapes.
Make a bold statement with the Rion shades, characterised by their bold rectangular silhouette and precise lines, adding a touch of daring sophistication to your look. Meanwhile, the Shikaku sunglasses redefine elegance with their sleek metallic frames and structured design, seamlessly blending innovation with timeless appeal.
Elevate your style and bask in the radiance of summer with their exquisite metallic sunglass Collection -- whether you’re lounging by the pool or strolling along the beach.