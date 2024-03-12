Shisen Fox unveils Luxe Metallic sunglasses

The new lineup of sunglasses is designed to complement the radiant spirit of all women. Each pair is minutely handcrafted, ensuring not only stunning aesthetics but also superior comfort and durability. As a brand that honours the strength and beauty of women, Shisen Fox presents seven stunning models, each exuding its unique charm.

Embodying poise and grace, the Tora shades boast a timeless panto shape, adding a touch of refinement to any ensemble. For those seeking a contemporary edge, the Okita sunglasses feature a striking hexagonal design with medium-sized lenses, offering versatility that effortlessly complements various face shapes.