Own the moment with Ethnic Partywear Collection for men by Language

As the wedding season unfolds, Language proudly introduces its latest ethnic collection curated for men. Perfect for weddings, engagements, and various festive occasions, these premium products are designed to elevate your celebratory looks and leave a lasting impression. The meticulously curated trio of Casey, Barry, and Rene loafers seamlessly merges timeless elegance and heritage, infusing a graceful and stylish flair into your special occasion.
The Rene Loafer boasts hand-embroidered zari work embellishments, showcasing the essence of premium footwear. The soft velvet upper adds a luxurious touch. At the same time, the enduring comfort of the cushioned non-removable leather footbed ensures a perfect union of traditional craftsmanship and comfort on special occasions.
The Casey Loafer embodies ethnic grace and refined essence. It highlights a captivating floral design in a velvet upper, radiating timeless elegance. Its moisture-absorbing leather lining ensures optimal comfort, while the genuine leather sole adds a touch of sophistication, perfectly complementing your ethnic wear.
The Barry Loafer is intricately embroidered with sequin detailing and floral motifs. These beautifully crafted shoes exude ethnic elegance with a premium feel. The cushioned footbed and genuine leather sole effortlessly combine comfort with tradition.
Priced at Rs 9,999.