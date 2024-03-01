Own the moment with Ethnic Partywear Collection for men by Language

The Rene Loafer boasts hand-embroidered zari work embellishments, showcasing the essence of premium footwear. The soft velvet upper adds a luxurious touch. At the same time, the enduring comfort of the cushioned non-removable leather footbed ensures a perfect union of traditional craftsmanship and comfort on special occasions.

The Casey Loafer embodies ethnic grace and refined essence. It highlights a captivating floral design in a velvet upper, radiating timeless elegance. Its moisture-absorbing leather lining ensures optimal comfort, while the genuine leather sole adds a touch of sophistication, perfectly complementing your ethnic wear.