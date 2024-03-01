Corneliani launches Spring Summer Collection

Corneliani has launched its Spring Summer Collection, which comprises Polo shirts crafted for different moments throughout the day, from business to leisure.
With a focus on versatility and sophistication, the new arrivals offer a range of options. The collection features a range of flawlessly made T-shirts that perfectly capture the brand’s signature mix of classic elegance and contemporary sensibility, making it easy for people to show off their individual preferences and personalities.
Here are some of the products on offer:
Beige silk and organic cotton polo shirt with stripes: One of the mainstays of a Corneliani men's summer wardrobe is the short-sleeved cotton and silk polo shirt, made of ultra-fine 14-gauge cotton. It's an elegant, nearly impalpable piece of clothing that's bright and delicate with a sporty zip design.
Beige button-up silk and organic cotton polo shirt: The essential piece for any man's summer wardrobe is the short-sleeved cotton pique polo shirt. It is cool and adaptable, making sure you are as comfortable and breathable as possible in every situation. It gives an athletic look with a contrasting neck trim.
Blue button-up silk and organic cotton polo shirt: The essential piece for any man's summer wardrobe is the short-sleeved cotton pique polo shirt. Versatile and cool, it adjusts to different situations ensuring maximum comfort and breathability. This sporty style features contrasting trim on the neck.
Light blue zip-up jacquard cotton polo shirt and short sleeve zip polo shirt, with its distinctive weft and ribbed accents, are all-rounders for the modern wardrobe, made of the finest Egyptian cotton.
