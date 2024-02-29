When it comes to festivities, a look is never complete without a smattering of jewels, especially if you belong to a country with an unparalleled jewellery legacy. Etheria by Anmol Jewellers is a celebration of the royal Indian bride. The 2024 bridal collection is exclusively designed for the brides of 2024, with each regal jewellery piece embracing the beauty of heritage while effortlessly blending it into contemporary fashion.
With high-quality diamonds and gemstones set in 18kt gold, Etheria makes a versatile statement with bespoke bridal designs. Perfectly complementing the style and sophistication of the bride of 2024, every piece in this collection is not only a creative spectacle but also designed to last for generations to come. Ishu Datwani, the founder of the brand, tells us that Etheria is inspired by a fusion of nature’s beauty, opulent traditions, and the modern woman’s rich heritage. “We wanted to capture the essence of the royal Indian bride by infusing the collection with elements like intricate floral motifs and the majestic allure of precious gemstones,” he says.
The collection showcases exquisitely designed necklaces, bold earrings, intricate bangles, and statement rings. “What sets them apart is the meticulous craftsmanship and light weight of the jewellery pieces, enhancing wearability and durability. Each piece is crafted in gold, adorned with exquisite diamonds, and precious gemstones like rubies, tanzanites, emeralds, and more,” says Ishu.
The collection features many fancy diamonds like rosecut diamonds, princess cut diamonds and precious gemstones like emeralds, rubies, and tanzintes. “Crafted in gold with meticulous attention to detail, these precious gemstones and metals symbolise love, vitality, and prosperity, adding luxury and elegance to each piece. We envision the modern bride styling pieces from Etheria with both traditional and contemporary ensembles. Whether she opts for opulent necklaces and statement earrings for a classic bridal look or edgy chokers layered with multiple necklaces and stud earrings for a modern twist, Etheria offers versatile pieces to complement the modern bride’s style and celebrate her individuality,” he says.
While each piece in the collection is a statement piece, a necklace featuring an elephant design is close to his heart. “The elephant signifies royalty and also serves as our brand mascot. This design symbolises strength, resilience, and grace — qualities that resonate deeply with me and embody the ethos of our brand,” he adds.
Etheria stands out in the bridal jewellery market with its nature-inspired designs, innovative use of materials and wearable designs. Each piece is imbued with symbolism, offering brides a unique and meaningful way to personalise their bridal ensemble.
Price on request. Available online.
