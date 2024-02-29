When it comes to festivities, a look is never complete without a smattering of jewels, especially if you belong to a country with an unparalleled jewellery legacy. Etheria by Anmol Jewellers is a celebration of the royal Indian bride. The 2024 bridal collection is exclusively designed for the brides of 2024, with each regal jewellery piece embracing the beauty of heritage while effortlessly blending it into contemporary fashion.

With high-quality diamonds and gemstones set in 18kt gold, Etheria makes a versatile statement with bespoke bridal designs. Perfectly complementing the style and sophistication of the bride of 2024, every piece in this collection is not only a creative spectacle but also designed to last for generations to come. Ishu Datwani, the founder of the brand, tells us that Etheria is inspired by a fusion of nature’s beauty, opulent traditions, and the modern woman’s rich heritage. “We wanted to capture the essence of the royal Indian bride by infusing the collection with elements like intricate floral motifs and the majestic allure of precious gemstones,” he says.