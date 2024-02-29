Fulchand Gulabchand Jewellers' new collection draws inspiration from cultural elements

Fulchand Gulabchand Jewellers has launched their new collection, Rajwadi Roshni collection, which draws inspiration from a fusion of cultural elements and contemporary aesthetics. Nature, architecture, and historical motifs have heavily influenced the brand’s design ethos, reflecting a balance between tradition and innovation. Each piece tells a story of craftsmanship and creativity, translating inspirations into wearable art.
Diksha Rajawat of Fulchand Gulabchand tells us that a notable feature of the collection is the meticulous attention to detail in hand-setting precious stones, ensuring impeccable symmetry and brilliance. “The intricate meena work behind every polki piece takes months to be designed and painted. Additionally, we employ intricate metalwork such as filigree and granulation, techniques that require precision and expertise passed down through generations of master artisans,” says Diksha.
Within this collection, several pieces stand out as quintessential embodiments of the brand's vision and ethos. One such piece is the choker; the pendant is meticulously crafted with antique work on a red cloth. “Transmitting gold karigari onto a cloth is a challenge in itself. The finest and thin gold wires were woven into the fabric, so the upper layer work could have proper support, symbolising the fusion of fabric femininity and timeless elegance. These signature pieces not only exemplify our brand's vision but also serve as enduring symbols of luxury and refinement for generations to come,” adds Diksha.
Price on request.
Available online.
