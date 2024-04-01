Libas ropes in Kiara Advani as the Brand Ambassador

Kiara Advani's vibrant persona and her trendsetting style perfectly align with Libas' ethos, which celebrates the spirit of the contemporary Indian woman - free-spirited, independent, and evolved. The brand film begins with Kiara grooving to a retro beat. She transitions from a playful daytime outfit to a dazzling evening ensemble from Libas’ Spring-Summer collection, surrounded by friends in a lively celebration. Through this vibrant depiction, the brand film not only showcases the beauty of ethnic fashion but also inspires women to express themselves, embracing their unique styles.

Talking about the announcement, Sidhant Keshwani, Founder of the brand, said, “Our partnership with Kiara Advani marks a significant milestone for Libas as we embark on a journey to elevate our brand to new heights of sophistication and style. With Kiara's unparalleled charm and fashion-forward approach, we are confident that she will help us in our mission to elevate Libas to a premium brand, making it the go-to destination for discerning consumers seeking aspirational ethnic wear. We truly believe Kiara embodies the essence of Libas, making her an ideal choice to represent the brand on a global stage.”