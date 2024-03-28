New launches

The Shirt Dandy's linen collection is a timeless addition to your wardrobe

The collection features 17 monochrome options, which are a perfect blend of comfort and sophistication
The Shirt Dandy linen collection
The Shirt Dandy linen collection

Nothing spells summer quite like a linen shirt. Crisp, quality linen always looks and feels cool. The Shirt Dandy that majors in great shirts has brought out its linen collection featuring 17 monochrome options. It is a perfect blend of comfort and sophistication. As the epitome of understated elegance, linen is a fabric that effortlessly embodies the essence of relaxed refinement, making it an ideal choice for the discerning individual who values both style and comfort.

Aayush Sharma, co-founder, The Shirt Dandy, tells us that what inspired the collection is the natural beauty, breathability, comfort, and sustainability factor of the fabric.

The Shirt Dandy linen collection
The Shirt Dandy linen collection
The Shirt Dandy linen collection
Diesel launches Spring Summer 2024 campaign

The brand ensures the sustainability and ethical sourcing of the linen used for making shirts by sourcing fabrics from supplier who grow natural dew-retted flax, cultivated in a sustainable manner.

“The shirts are in the colour palette of classic neutrals like white, beige, and gray, as well as bolder shades like navy and black. With our 3D configurator, we invite our customers to become their own designers as they can explore collar and cuff styles, add their monograms or experiment with button and stitching styles,” says Ayush.

The Shirt Dandy linen collection
PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta launches Spring Special Collection

The Linen Shirt Collection is a timeless addition to the wardrobe of the contemporary fashion connoisseur. The shirts are quite versatile as they exude a smart casual look, and are best for beach or resort wear as well, depending on individual choice.

Price starts at Rs 4,400. Available online.

manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

The Shirt Dandy
linen collection

Related Stories

No stories found.
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com