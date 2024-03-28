Diesel launches Spring Summer 2024 campaign

The contestants are anything but stereotypical pageant types. Emblematic of the anti-conformist, free-thinking, radically inclusive values that define Diesel, they are real Guinness World Records (GWR) title holders, personally chosen by Glenn Martens. There’s no swimsuit competition. No lip synching for their lives. Just a collection of people highly secure in their highly unusual talent.

There’s Contestant No 48, Aristotelis Valaoritis, GWR title holder for most wine glasses balanced on the head. Contestant No 13, Liberty Barros, holds multiple flexibility records including most chest to floor backbends in 30 seconds. Contestant No 31, Jim Arrington, the oldest bodybuilder (male) at age 91. Contestant No 27, Chanel Tapper, holder of the GWR title for the longest tongue (female). Contestant No 7 Tami Manis has the longest competitive mullet (female). Contestant No 61 Rolf Buchholz holds the record for the most body modifications (male). Contestant No 82, Mariam Olayiwola, holds several hula hooping records, including longest duration spinning 30 hoops simultaneously. Contestant No 22, Dalibor Jablanovic, has the record for the most spoons balanced on the face.