Diesel launches Spring Summer 2024 campaign

Who has that special something that makes them The Most Successful? (Spoiler alert — they all do.) Continuing the partnership with Guinness World Records, Welcome to Successful Living is Diesel’s Spring Summer 2024 campaign. Envisioned by creative director Glenn Martens, art director Christopher Simmonds and photographer Johnny Dufort as an ironic homage to a classic TV talent competition, the show has a “live” studio audience, a panel of judges and entertainment galore.
The contestants are anything but stereotypical pageant types. Emblematic of the anti-conformist, free-thinking, radically inclusive values that define Diesel, they are real Guinness World Records (GWR) title holders, personally chosen by Glenn Martens. There’s no swimsuit competition. No lip synching for their lives. Just a collection of people highly secure in their highly unusual talent.
There’s Contestant No 48, Aristotelis Valaoritis, GWR title holder for most wine glasses balanced on the head. Contestant No 13, Liberty Barros, holds multiple flexibility records including most chest to floor backbends in 30 seconds. Contestant No 31, Jim Arrington, the oldest bodybuilder (male) at age 91. Contestant No 27, Chanel Tapper, holder of the GWR title for the longest tongue (female). Contestant No 7 Tami Manis has the longest competitive mullet (female). Contestant No 61 Rolf Buchholz holds the record for the most body modifications (male). Contestant No 82, Mariam Olayiwola, holds several hula hooping records, including longest duration spinning 30 hoops simultaneously. Contestant No 22, Dalibor Jablanovic, has the record for the most spoons balanced on the face.
Wardrobes of all guests, judges and participants on Welcome to Successful Living are provided by Diesel Spring Summer 2024. Looks include bleached summer denim, new prints such as collegiate-inspired cottons, destroyed devore denim, jersey body-skimming “nude” statuette dresses, peel-off cinema poster looks, and trompe l’oeil lingerie pieces from runway. Accessories include the Streamline and Vert watches, chain jewellery and sunglasses in collaboration with Essilor Luxottica.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com