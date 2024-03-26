Chaulaz celebrates the allure of rubies with its Rose Collection

“Nothing can suppress the dazzle of a woman's eyes which glisten with power and hope. Our Collection has only attempted to imitate that sparkle through our timeless jewels and intricate designs. At Chaulaz, we believe in leaving behind an unforgettable legacy just like every woman we dedicate this symphony of empowerment to,” says Chaula Patel, founder of the brand. “The pieces from this collection carry grace, strength, and vibrancy that mirror a woman. As a member of the cohort myself, I can surely say this collection is an ultimate celebration of the multifaceted essence of women, and we are equally excited to share these meaningful and adorning pieces with our customers,” added Chaula.

The collection is available for purchase at Chaulaz Heritage Jewellery's official store on Ahmedabad’s Anandnagar Road.