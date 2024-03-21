PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta launches Spring Special Collection

PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta’s Spring Special Collection is inspired by the resplendence of spring. It is a celebration of nature’s beauty and the essence of sophistication.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the collection features a stunning array of diamond earrings, necklaces and bracelets that exude grace and charm. Each piece is meticulously designed to enhance the wearer’s natural elegance, making them perfect for any occasion, from casual outings to formal soirées.

“The inspiration stems from a desire to blend elegance with practicality. We noticed a growing preference for jewellery that is not only stunning but also comfortable to wear for extended periods. Drawing inspiration from this trend, we curated pieces that exude sophistication while being light on the wearer, making them perfect for everyday use,” says Piyush Gupta of PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta.