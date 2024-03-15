Interflora: Creating floral masterpieces

Can you share the main sources of inspiration for your floral designs and overall aesthetic?

The bride and the groom, the love they share and their story are the inspirations for the overall wedding décor. Our floral designs and overall aesthetic at our luxury décor brand draw inspiration from the timeless beauty of nature seamlessly blending elements of traditional and contemporary art. We find influence in the intricate details of high-end fashion and textiles, while also incorporating architectural elegance. Ultimately, our customer-centric approach involves adapting to evolving tastes and preferences, ensuring our designs resonate with the discerning sensibilities of our target audience

What unique offerings does your studio provide that clients might not find elsewhere?

Interflora acts as an end-to-end one-stop shop for the clients’ wedding décor needs. We start right from taking the design brief from the client to brainstorming the designs of the décor and creating mood boards to executing it. Since we source our flowers directly without any vendor or middlemen, we are in a much better position to give direct answers to clients’ questions regarding the availability and the budgets avoiding the back and forth with a third party. Also, our florists are internationally trained, so we make sure the décor comes out top notch and exceeds the clients’ expectations.