Shruti Sancheti captures the spirit of independent women of today in her new collection

Shruti Sancheti’s Pinnacle is synonymous with ready-to-wear elegance, offering timeless, sophisticated pieces that blend femininity, comfort, and classic style. The brand’s ethos is deeply rooted in the rich heritage of Indian textiles and craftsmanship, celebrating the ‘less is more’ philosophy and the timelessness of style. The designer is in the news again for her latest collection titled Garhiahaat 1973, which is an area in Kolkata that is the epicentre of the core values of the state.
“A few decades ago, Kolkata was living in its own unique bubble, which was different from the rest of Post Independence India and was heavily influenced by the intriguing culture of bhadralok (gentlemen) and the remains of the British Raj. The deep sense of nostalgia of an era was etched in their mind — Rabindra Sangeet, grand balls, posh clubs along with women’s emancipation and glorification with a sense of belief that what Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow. People of this part of the city in this era were caught up in conflicting emotions of modern growth and Communism with nostalgia of the glorious past,” Shruti elaborates.
Their unconventional approach to this new world was reflected in their dressing too, which was an amalgamation of traditional crafts with an European soul, which still had the bohemian influence of the ’70s. Shruti’s new collection is a tribute to the world of memsahibs and also the strong feminist women along with foreign educated but deeply traditional men who were equally comfortable in a jam session as in a poetry reading that defined the era.
The collection comprises old school gingham checks and stripes woven in jamdani, tangail and khadi from Phulia district from West Bengal in European picnic-inspired colour palettes of vivid blue, strawberry red, charcoal, and ecru. Surface ornamentation in the form of petit point stitches, cord work, French knots, and kantha along with detailing like blanket stitches, and stitch lines complete the look enhanced by dainty laces and flat seams.
Timeless and season-fluid layered looks, which are versatile and relevant across the globe, comprise this easy breezy collection with a unisex appeal rooted in the idyllic summer afternoon of Gariahat, Kolkata in the 1970’s.
“It captures the spirit of the independent women of today with the addition of layers like trenches, boleros, and blazers that make the look not only non conformist but also very strong and independent,” says Shruti.
The collection is for those who believe in slow fashion, and want timeless, season-fluid clothes that are pure handcrafted luxury. “It is for everyday wear; you can dress it up or dress it down. By investing in any piece in this collection, one is buying quiet luxury, which is restrained and has an understated opulence and will be timeless for years to come and relevant for all seasons. You can wear it anytime, anywhere in the globe,” she adds.
Priced between Rs 6,000 and Rs 25,000.
Available online.
