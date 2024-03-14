Shruti Sancheti captures the spirit of independent women of today in her new collection

“It captures the spirit of the independent women of today with the addition of layers like trenches, boleros, and blazers that make the look not only non conformist but also very strong and independent,” says Shruti.

The collection is for those who believe in slow fashion, and want timeless, season-fluid clothes that are pure handcrafted luxury. “It is for everyday wear; you can dress it up or dress it down. By investing in any piece in this collection, one is buying quiet luxury, which is restrained and has an understated opulence and will be timeless for years to come and relevant for all seasons. You can wear it anytime, anywhere in the globe,” she adds.

Priced between Rs 6,000 and Rs 25,000.

Available online.

