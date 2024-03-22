Bottega Veneta launches new store in Mumbai

The new Bottega Veneta Mumbai store is designed and developed around a palette of materials and techniques from the Veneto region. Bottega Veneta’s identity is not only reflected in the furniture, but throughout the space, creating its uniquely warm atmosphere.
The 160 square meter space has two key materials at the forefront of its design: concrete, and walnut wood.
Concrete, the typically industrial material, is reimagined when applied in the context of traditional craft, bringing forward a concept of the past, present, and future. Concrete is also used innovatively to make up surfaces and plinths that rise from the floor, creating functional components such as planters and jewellery displays.
Contrasting wooden volumes and soft textures create an intimate, welcoming atmosphere that echoes the tactility of Bottega Veneta collections. The same bouclé fabric from previous Bottega Veneta ready-to-wear collections features as upholstery.
A unique coffee table made in concrete is made by Belgian artist Bram Vanderbeke, commissioned especially for the space. Bram Vanderbeke is a Ghent-based, Belgian artist and designer who describes his work as “rhythmic”, working on installations both in private and in public contexts. “The works often influence the spatial perception of the environment they become part of, sometimes by extending an existing space through creating a new space within it.” Vanderbeke is one of the founding members of BRUT, a collective of emerging Belgian designers. He also collaborates with Dutch Invertuals (NL), Atelier Ecru (BE), Galerie VIVID (NL) and Nilufar Gallery (IT).
Bottega Veneta products at the location include leather goods, shoes, accessories and jewellery for both men and women.
— At Jio World Plaza, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai