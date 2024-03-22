Must-have products to elevate your Holi celebrations this year

Holi, the vibrant festival of colours, brings with it an opportunity to rejoice and make unforgettable memories with loved ones. As we embrace the joy and splendor of this occasion, it's the perfect time to add a touch of novelty and convenience to our celebrations. From innovative skincare solutions, to fashionable outfits, shoes and more, our curated list of lifestyle products promises to enhance your Holi experience, ensuring it’s not only fun-filled but also safe and sustainable. Dive into our selection and find your new favourites for an unforgettable festival of colours.
Rejuvenate dull and thin hair with the Biozoma Keraphill mask, providing deep moisture to the scalp and minimising split ends and frizz. Nourish your hair with the power formula of keratin, ensuring soft, silky hair for a vibrant Holi celebration.
Priced at Rs 950.
Experience luxury with the O3+ Hydrogel mask, designed to seal hydration and essence deep into the skin for a longer time. This mask provides intensive hydration, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, leaving your complexion firmer, smoother, and more radiant, perfect for a glowing Holi look.
Priced at Rs 599.
For starters, get yourself a dress from this homegrown conscious fashion brand Virgio and celebrate this Holi responsibly.
Price on request.
Looking for comfortable footwear that won’t get damaged with the colours and water? Fret not! ALDO has some trendy footwear from their latest Spring Summer 2024 Collection to wear to your Holi parties without the fear of it getting spoilt.
Price on request.
As the vibrant festival of Holi approaches, it's time to elevate your fashion game with trendy sunglasses that will delight your loved ones. If your friends and family have a penchant for all things fashion, then you're in luck! Lenskart has too many options.
Their diverse range of sunglasses caters to every taste and personality. Whether you crave a sleek and sophisticated look or prefer a fun and funky vibe, the brand offers a stunning collection that complements your unique style and suits your wardrobe. The brand is committed to providing high-quality sunglasses in various shapes, sizes, and tints, ensuring you find the perfect pair that reflects your individuality.
Woggles is more than just sunglasses; it's about expressing yourself. With their range, you can add a touch of glamour and individuality to your Holi celebrations.
Price on request.
Every hiker’s best friend, the Migear Gear-up Rucksack Backpack is ideal for hikes and treks. It’s made of fine quality polyester to ensure durability and strength for rough conditions. It comes with heavily padded shoulder straps and air cushioned back support to ensure comfort and ease while hiking. It’s equipped with compression belts and tool loops for convenience and support.
Price on request.
ANI Clothing, founded by Shivani Agarwal, is a chic fashion label blending traditional craftsmanship with modern design for women's wear. The Cocora String Short Dress from the brand will add more colour to your celebrations.
Price: Rs 4,999.
D'Martese 3D Leaf Fall Ring will add a classy touch to your Holi outfit.
Price: Rs. 85,000.
Guess’ LS Bianca Pleated Dress is bold and youthful just what you need to stand out from the crowd at the Holi party.
Price: Rs. 14,490.
The Cleanse, Tone, Protect Combo from Simple is just what you need after your post-Holi revelry.
Priced at Rs 1,310.
Understanding the skin's needs during this colorful celebration, Paula’s Choice emphasises the importance of a skincare regimen that protects, cleanses, and rejuvenates your skin after being exposed to the Holi colours. The curated selection, featuring the Clear Pore Normalizing Cleanser, Azelaic Acid Booster, and Resist Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense SPF 30, ensures your skin remains luminous and protected during and after the festivities.
Price on request.
Sensibio H2O is a specific cleansing and make-up removing micellar water for sensitive skin. Made up of micelles with excellent cleansing and make-up removing properties, Sensibio H2O deeply cleanses the face in the morning and evening, thus preventing pollutants likely to exacerbate skin sensitivity from penetrating the skin. Just what you need for post-Holi skin pampering.
Priced at Rs 1150.
For those who prefer an invisible shield against UV rays, Lakmé's Invisible Sunstick is a game-changer. The easy-to-use, portable stick glides smoothly over the skin, leaving no residue. It's a perfect on-the-go companion for those spontaneous outdoor adventures, especially during Holi revelry.
Priced at Rs 899.
Kaya Vitamin C Infinity Glow Serum boasts a transformative formula that's your ticket to luminous skin. Infused with the power of 10% Vitamin C and 5% Niacinamide, this serum is designed to combat signs of aging, even out skin tone, and give you a radiant complexion. The Kaya Vitamin C Infinity Glow Serum can be your regular skincare routine, it can work wonders for your skin.
Priced at Rs 699.
During Holi celebration, your hair can get damaged. This rich, nourishing hair mask can help your hair revive that lost glow. Leave it on for five minutes after shampooing and then a through rinse. For best results, use Dove Hair Mask along with Dove's Intense Repair Shampoo & Conditioner.
Price: Rs 649.
Celebrate this Holi with the ultimate haircare miracle from Plum - the Moroccan Argan Oil Miracle Oil-Serum. Infused with six wonder oils, including Moroccan argan for smoothing, moringa for strength, jojoba for moisture, virgin olive for shine, hibiscus for revitalization, and castor for growth, this vegan beauty essential is a must-have for luscious locks during the festive season. Use it as a pre-shampoo oil, post-shampoo serum, styling serum, or for a relaxing oil treatment.
Priced at Rs 599.
Post-play soothers: End your day with a cup of hot Kaddha, traditional herbal concoction made with spices like ginger, turmeric, and cloves. Not only does it help prevent colds and coughs, but it also boosts immunity. Opt for an instant Kaddha preparation with Amrutanjan Relief Hot Drink.
Jovees Papaya Face Wash is formulated with a blend of ingredients, including papaya fruit enzyme, bilberry fruit extract, grape leaf extract, cranberry fruit extract, watermelon fruit extract, white mulberry fruit extract, and purified water, removes impurities, guards against dryness, and restores moisture, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.
Adorned with an intricately etched pattern Brass Amantra Glass Etched Water Jug adds a touch of class and elegance to your serve wear collection. Whether you are hosting a Holi party or a casual festive lunch, this jug is sure to impress.
Priced at ₹1,999.
Infused with signature hues Masoom Gulabi and Moonga, this Spring-Summer collection embodies the vivid charm of Jaipur's landscapes. The delicate softness of the colour palette harmonises seamlessly with a delightful array of attire that complements the spirit of Holi season.
Kiko Milano Long Lasting Colour Lip Marker is a groundbreaking innovation in lip cosmetics designed to redefine your lip colour experience. Whether you're looking for a subtle daytime look or a bold evening statement, this lip marker has you covered with its long-lasting, transfer-resistant formula. With its advanced technology and carefully selected ingredients, it provides not only impeccable colour but also maximum comfort and hydration for your lips. Available in a range of matte shades, each with extraordinary hold, this lip marker is clinically tested to minimize allergic reactions, promising both style and safety in one remarkable product.
Priced at Rs 800.