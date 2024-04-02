RATA’s new collection features a range of beaded accessories that bring you closer to nature

Nature blooms with floral petals. Its soothing colours invoke a sense of harmony and tranquillity difficult to describe in words. RATA, a jewellery brand born in Gurugram, attempts to replicate this serene feeling with its newest collection.

While transporting you into a whimsical and dreamy world of flowers, Sanctuary of Shine pays an ode to nature and its beauty. The collection features a range of one-of-a-kind handwoven beaded jewellery, including necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings and hair accessories.

Pratiksha Tandon, founder and chief beader tells us this collection stems from the brand’s desire to create pieces that are a love letter to mother nature. “The aim was to invoke feelings of delight, happiness, amazement and joy in people’s hearts,” she shares.