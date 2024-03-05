Rihanna rocks royal jewels in unseen pics from Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash

The Ambani pre-wedding festivities were a whirlwind of extravagance, and a major highlight was Rihanna’s performance – her first-ever concert in India! Reportedly paid a cool INR 52 crore, the pop icon left Jamnagar, the venue for the celebrations, shortly after setting the stage on fire.

But the internet’s fascination with RiRi’s Indian debut hasn't faded. On Tuesday, an Instagram handle dedicated to fashion dropped an unseen gem – a candid picture of Rihanna slaying in a green and pink ensemble. The photo showcased the opulent outfit paired with a heavy pink embroidered jacket and layers of dazzling necklaces.