Rihanna rocks royal jewels in unseen pics from Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash

The Ambani pre-wedding festivities were a whirlwind of extravagance, and a major highlight was Rihanna’s performance – her first-ever concert in India! Reportedly paid a cool INR 52 crore, the pop icon left Jamnagar, the venue for the celebrations, shortly after setting the stage on fire.
But the internet’s fascination with RiRi’s Indian debut hasn't faded. On Tuesday, an Instagram handle dedicated to fashion dropped an unseen gem – a candid picture of Rihanna slaying in a green and pink ensemble. The photo showcased the opulent outfit paired with a heavy pink embroidered jacket and layers of dazzling necklaces.
Fan pages have also been busy sharing a closer look at Rihanna’s ‘desi’ look – a stunning combination of classic polki necklaces adorned with diamonds, emeralds, and rubies, topped off with a pair of diamond and ruby earrings.
Videos circulating online showcased Rihanna owning the stage with her hit songs, including Work, B**** Better Have My Money and All of the Lights. A true professional, she even gave a shout-out to the soon-to-be-married couple before belting out We Found Love.
Another heartwarming moment captured Rihanna expressing her gratitude to the Ambanis: “Thanks to the Ambani family... Thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you the best. Congratulations.”
But RiRi wasn’t the only global star gracing the Ambani pre-wedding. Tech titans Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg mingled with the likes of business tycoons Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla. Cricket legends and Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan also added their sparkle to the guest list.