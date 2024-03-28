Spruce up your space with Mona B’s new range of home accessories

It’s almost summer and time to give your home a fresh look — add bright colours, vibrant hues, and statement pieces. Just in time to help you deck up your space are Mona B’s new launches, ranging from organisers, planters, tissue box cover or large trays for a relaxed summer soiree.
The brand’s vision extends beyond just creating products. With a focus on quality and creativity, they strive to meet the needs and expectations of their customers worldwide, providing them with sustainable essentials that align with their values and aspirations.
Mona B Oasis Organiser is perfect for all your storage needs. They can be used in various spaces like the living room, bedroom, or garden, adding charm to your home. These versatile organisers are suitable for any occasion as they blend seamlessly with your décor.
Their planter is a stylish companion to adorn your living space with plants. The durrie look and sublimation details make it a worthy pick. It is lightweight, yet sturdy and durable. Mona B also brings you a range of trendy tissue paper boxes to spruce up your dining room. What’s more! With Amelia Tray, you can make your dining table more functional. This tray will fetch your favourite snacks and also a few compliments!
Founder Rahul Bhatia tells us, “What sets this collection apart is its functionality and the vibrant prints that make a statement in any corner of your house. Our exquisite home and living collection is meticulously crafted from 100 per cent recycled polyester fabrics derived from discarded water bottles. This embodies the brand’s continuous commitment to sustainability and environmental consciousness. Drawing inspiration from the captivating patterns of traditional Kilim rugs, each design is a harmonious blend of heritage and modernity. Our unwavering commitment to excellence is reflected in our rigorous quality standards, ensuring unmatched durability and longevity that transcends seasons.”
So, if you are looking for sustainable home décor pieces to deck up your home this season, you know where to go.
Prices range from Rs 549 to Rs 1,799.
Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain