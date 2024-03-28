Spruce up your space with Mona B’s new range of home accessories

It’s almost summer and time to give your home a fresh look — add bright colours, vibrant hues, and statement pieces. Just in time to help you deck up your space are Mona B’s new launches, ranging from organisers, planters, tissue box cover or large trays for a relaxed summer soiree.

The brand’s vision extends beyond just creating products. With a focus on quality and creativity, they strive to meet the needs and expectations of their customers worldwide, providing them with sustainable essentials that align with their values and aspirations.