Rooted in Japan

For men, there are wide pants in extra-long or ankle-cut chino and five-pocket style, while for women, there are stretchy slim-fit or oversized trousers. Micro skirts with flowing silhouettes and silk panel dresses with shiny and matte paillettes embroidery are paired with wool socks and new creepers. The collection also features innovative hybrid shoes that combine rubber soles and trekking boots, as well as a double bag made of synthetic leather with an urban shoulder strap.

Accent pieces

Defining the essence of the brand’s aesthetic for the season, Andrea handpicks a few key pieces from the collection. “The collection’s accent is a rib-knitted zip-neck wool wear inspired by our most iconic track top. It can be worn as a modern scarf or an extreme crop top, making it our celebratory piece. The eye-catching yellow uniforms and the Mexico 66 SD without the signature stripes are specially designed to pay homage to the movie Kill Bill, expressing the brand’s evolution that interprets heritage in a modern way,” he says.

A highlight of the collection is the debut of the first V-neck decollete with chunky high heels, designed for comfort and slip resistance.

Modest, simple, aesthetic

“We create sports-inspired fashion in the pursuit of ultimate comfort and innovative design. The style symbolises our respect for our heritage and our admiration for refined and contemporary creative styles. Innovative technologies in our products lie where the eyes cannot see. Our full line of products is one-of-a-kind from head to toe. They come to life through craftsmanship that obsesses over quality and detail. We answer the cravings of those who look for a ‘new luxury’,” says Andrea.

The Japanese brand had a well-defined goal while designing this new collection — improve the basics while keeping its distinctive yellow accents and come up with a modest, simple aesthetic collection. “We make great efforts to pay close attention to details, constantly strive for greater elegance, and combine sophistication with innovation. What makes us unique is our seasonal introduction of a limited collection within a variety of hues and shapes,” he elaborates.