Pause (and reflect): A fashion and art experience  

431-88 by Shweta Kapur recently showcased its exhibit, Pause (and Reflect) in New Delhi, where the brand invited everyone to experience fashion and art and participate in embodying stillness. This uniquely different approach allowed the brand to share its flawed, organic evolution with the audience, as they traverse through self-exploration.
431-88 deliberately chose to forgo releasing a new collection this summer. Instead, Pause (and reflect) stood as a testament to embracing the charm of imperfection and the genuine evolution that comes with it. Instead of yielding to the relentless demands of productivity and strict conformity, the brand encouraged a pause—a moment to contemplate its creative journey, path, and the emotional depth within its work.
Shweta wanted to share this consciousness with her patrons and audiences with the show, Pause (and reflect), curated in partnership with interdisciplinary artists Doyel Joshi and Neil Ghose Balser from How Are Feeling.studio in the role of creative direction.
Together, as a creative alliance, they embarked on a journey of introspection through three sections of the fashion exhibit. In the first space, The Hallway presented meticulously arranged garments, each speaking volumes in simplicity, inviting a meditative gaze on the structure of the designs. Moving into The Bonsai Nursery, inhabiting fabric sculptures and miniature Bonsai trees, facilitating an experiential contemplation of materiality and nature’s harmony. The final section was an experiential space that facilitated introspection titled What Kind of Water Are You?. There one could find what interconnects us through the lens of a water body.