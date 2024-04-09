Pause (and reflect): A fashion and art experience  

431-88 deliberately chose to forgo releasing a new collection this summer. Instead, Pause (and reflect) stood as a testament to embracing the charm of imperfection and the genuine evolution that comes with it. Instead of yielding to the relentless demands of productivity and strict conformity, the brand encouraged a pause—a moment to contemplate its creative journey, path, and the emotional depth within its work.

Shweta wanted to share this consciousness with her patrons and audiences with the show, Pause (and reflect), curated in partnership with interdisciplinary artists Doyel Joshi and Neil Ghose Balser from How Are Feeling.studio in the role of creative direction.