Punit Balana's Modern Jaipur is a cultural journey

“The Modern Jaipur collection celebrates the timeless elegance and vibrant spirit of my beloved hometown. This collection is very personal and special to me, whether you’re in the heart of Jaipur or amidst the bustling streets of other cosmopolitan cities, Modern Jaipur isn’t just fashion, it’s a cultural journey that becomes a part of your essence,” says Punit.

The collection pays homage to the past while embracing the vibrancy of contemporary society, unafraid to make a bold statement. It features a range of traditional saris, stylish skirts, ghagri maxis, intricately crafted gotta lehengas and more, drawing inspiration from Mughal influences yet each print and design is refreshingly innovative. “For those seeking a contemporary twist, we present chic shorts paired with stylish jackets, offering a modern and sophisticated ensemble. With varied silhouettes designed to appeal to both Gen Z fashionistas and a global audience, our collection embodies the essence of versatility and inclusivity,” he says.

Its modern appeal is evident in every piece, envisioning young women effortlessly showcasing these garments.

“Masoom gulabi and moonga are the signature colours we are releasing this spring summer. The softness of the palette, and the boldness of the prints make the perfect amalgamation of the Modern Jaipur aesthetic. While exploring the city, I encountered numerous monga stones, inspiring my choice of colour. Masoom gulaab embodies innocence, purity, and surreal beauty, reflecting its namesake,” says the designer.