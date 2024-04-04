This collaboration is a true reflection of my style: Shanaya Kapoor

Among the Gen Z, Shanaya Kapoor’s fashion choices stand out and she is always gracing fashion covers and setting trends. So, it comes as no surprise that Madame has launched its Spring/Summer ’24 Collection in collaboration with Shanaya as the new face of the brand.
Young, vibrant and gracious, Shanaya is all that the brand stands for. She talks to us about her evolving fashion sense and how the new collection resonates with her style.
“The collaboration with Madame came about through our shared passion for embracing uniqueness, be it fashion or life. What excited me the most is the brand’s commitment to empowering women through fashion,” says Shanaya about the partnership. She is particularly excited about this collection and she has her reasons. “It perfectly captures the essence of spring with its vibrant colours, modern silhouettes, and effortless style. The collaboration has been an absolute pleasure and I am excited to see the collection resonate with fashion-forward individuals,” she shares.
The collection embodies the essence of modern femininity, offering a curated selection of ensembles designed to celebrate the spirit of the season. From chic daywear to elegant evening attire, it caters to the diverse fashion preferences of contemporary women, reflecting Madame’s commitment to creating pieces that are both stylish and versatile. This collection is more than just clothing; it is a celebration of modern femininity, empowerment, and style. And Shanaya believes that the new collection is a reflection of her style, which is quite unique, distinct and modern.
“This collaboration is a true reflection of my style — a blend of elegance with a modern edge. There are pieces in the collection that hold a special connection for me, capturing my style, especially the co-ord sets. I’m also excited about the uniqueness in fashion that the campaign promotes,” says the fledgling actor. In her own words, her fashion style is still evolving. “It has evolved over the years. My style is dynamic. It’s a mix of classy sophistication and edgy modern, adapting to my personal choice and preferences at the moment. Fashion is, indeed, self-expression. Recently, a bold and classy outfit perfectly captured my celebratory mood at a special event, conveying confidence and joy,” says Shanaya, who always looks impeccably dressed, straight out of a runway.
With Shanaya as the face of the brand, Madame is hoping to redefine the boundaries of fashion excellence, inspiring women to embrace their unique style with confidence and grace, while providing looks for every season, and styles for every reason.
Price on request. Available online.
