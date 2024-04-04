This collaboration is a true reflection of my style: Shanaya Kapoor

Among the Gen Z, Shanaya Kapoor’s fashion choices stand out and she is always gracing fashion covers and setting trends. So, it comes as no surprise that Madame has launched its Spring/Summer ’24 Collection in collaboration with Shanaya as the new face of the brand.

Young, vibrant and gracious, Shanaya is all that the brand stands for. She talks to us about her evolving fashion sense and how the new collection resonates with her style.