Beach-friendly makeup tips

Heading to the beach is a perfect opportunity to embrace a natural and effortless beauty look that complements the sun-kissed glow of the seaside. Whether you're lounging by the shore or taking a stroll along the sandy coast, the key is to keep your makeup light, fresh, and resistant to the elements. Here are some essential tips to help you achieve a beach-friendly makeup look that enhances your features while still allowing your skin to breathe under the sun's rays. Saloni Gupta, Makeup Artist and Educator, lists down a few of the tips and tricks for a perfect beach day look.
Lighten Up: The beach atmosphere calls for a makeup look that feels weightless and breathable. Opt for lightweight, water-based products that won't melt or feel heavy on your skin, especially under the warmth of the sun.
Skin Prep: Before applying any makeup, ensure your skin is properly prepped to withstand the elements. Start with a gentle toner to balance your skin’s pH, followed by a hydrating water-based serum to nourish and protect your complexion. Finish with a gel-based sunscreen to shield your skin from harmful UV rays.
Powder Products: Swap out heavy cream-based foundations and concealers for lightweight powder alternatives. Powder products not only provide coverage but also help absorb excess oil and sweat, ensuring your makeup stays put throughout the day.
Minimal Concealer: Keep your concealer application minimal, focusing only on areas that need extra coverage. Set it in place immediately with a light dusting of loose powder to prevent creasing and ensure long-lasting wear.
Buildable Coverage: Opt for buildable coverage with a light layer of compact powder, allowing you to touch up as needed without adding extra weight to your skin. Add warmth and dimension with a powder blush, contour, and highlighter, choosing shades that mimic the natural flush of sun-kissed skin.
Refresh with Mist: Keep a refreshing facial mist on hand to revitalise your skin throughout the day. Look for a mist with SPF protection to replenish your sunscreen while providing a cooling sensation that soothes and hydrates your skin.
Lip Colour: Choose a lip colour that enhances your natural beauty without overpowering your beach look. Opt for nude shades with warm undertones, such as brown or peachy tones, and add a touch of gloss for a luminous finish that complementas your sun-kissed glow.