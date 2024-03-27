Beach-friendly makeup tips

Heading to the beach is a perfect opportunity to embrace a natural and effortless beauty look that complements the sun-kissed glow of the seaside. Whether you're lounging by the shore or taking a stroll along the sandy coast, the key is to keep your makeup light, fresh, and resistant to the elements. Here are some essential tips to help you achieve a beach-friendly makeup look that enhances your features while still allowing your skin to breathe under the sun's rays. Saloni Gupta, Makeup Artist and Educator, lists down a few of the tips and tricks for a perfect beach day look.

Lighten Up: The beach atmosphere calls for a makeup look that feels weightless and breathable. Opt for lightweight, water-based products that won't melt or feel heavy on your skin, especially under the warmth of the sun.