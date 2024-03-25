Holi-proof your hair

Embracing vibrant festivities like Holi or experimenting with new hair colours can be an exhilarating way to showcase your personality. Yet, it's essential to be mindful of the impact such activities can have on your hair's health. Post-celebration, you might find your hair feeling a tad drier than usual.
The colours used during these festivities can potentially damage your hair due to their chemical composition. But fret not! With proper pre- and post-care, you can revive your hair's natural lustre and vitality. By pampering your hair with nourishing deep conditioning treatments and using gentle products, you can ensure that your locks stay healthy and radiant long after the colourful festivities. Shailesh Moolya, National Technical Head at Godrej Professional, shares the perfect pre and post-Holi hair care routine just for you.
Pre Holi-Hair Care Tips
• Use a leave-in oil: Before playing Holi, apply a generous amount of leave-in oil to your hair. This will create a barrier between your hair and the colours, making it easier to wash out the colours later. The Keracare Macadamia Oil helps to transform your hair into soft, smooth and shiny tresses.
• Tie your hair: Tie your hair up in a bun or a braid to prevent it from getting tangled or damaged during the festivities.
• Wear a hair cover: Cover your hair with a scarf, bandana or a hat to protect it from the harmful effects of the colours.
Post Holi Hair Care Tips
• Rinse your hair with cold water: After playing with colours, rinse your hair as soon as possible to remove the pigments. Cold water helps to remove the colour particles without stripping the natural oils from your hair. Make sure to use a mild shampoo to avoid further damage to your hair.
• Avoid heat styling: Avoid heat styling tools like blow dryers and straighteners immediately after playing Holi. This can further damage your hair.
• Hydrate with a shampoo: Not just any shampoo but your post Holi hair care routine should have hydrating ingredients to combat the dryness caused by the colours, like the Probio Honey Moisture Shampoo at least thrice a week to cleanse your scalp and provide intense hydration to your strands.
• Moisturise with mask: After washing your hair with a hydrating shampoo, the next step is to pamper it with a mask that seals the moisture in your locks for a longer period of time. My recommendation would be using a honey infused mask as honey has amazing benefits for your scalp and hair, which include being an effective cleanser since it is a host of antimicrobial properties.
So, worry not, just immerse yourself in the spirit of Holi! Here's to a safe and delightful celebration filled with colours and laughter!