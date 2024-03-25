Holi-proof your hair

Pre Holi-Hair Care Tips

• Use a leave-in oil: Before playing Holi, apply a generous amount of leave-in oil to your hair. This will create a barrier between your hair and the colours, making it easier to wash out the colours later. The Keracare Macadamia Oil helps to transform your hair into soft, smooth and shiny tresses.

• Tie your hair: Tie your hair up in a bun or a braid to prevent it from getting tangled or damaged during the festivities.

• Wear a hair cover: Cover your hair with a scarf, bandana or a hat to protect it from the harmful effects of the colours.

Post Holi Hair Care Tips

• Rinse your hair with cold water: After playing with colours, rinse your hair as soon as possible to remove the pigments. Cold water helps to remove the colour particles without stripping the natural oils from your hair. Make sure to use a mild shampoo to avoid further damage to your hair.

• Avoid heat styling: Avoid heat styling tools like blow dryers and straighteners immediately after playing Holi. This can further damage your hair.

• Hydrate with a shampoo: Not just any shampoo but your post Holi hair care routine should have hydrating ingredients to combat the dryness caused by the colours, like the Probio Honey Moisture Shampoo at least thrice a week to cleanse your scalp and provide intense hydration to your strands.