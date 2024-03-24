Celebrity dermatologist lists down the right way to approach your skincare ahead of Holi 2024

The festival of colours is here. The time when you put all rules on hold and let the child within loose and get ready to have fun, make sure that your skin is well protected, so that you will not suffer from any possible side effects like skin allergies or irritation after your game is over.

Traditionally, the festival was all about natural colours made from flowers and herbs. But these days there are many varieties of cheap and synthetic colour available in the market made from chemicals, and artificial dyes. They could also contain heavy metals, acids, mica, glass powder and dangerous alkalis.

These chemicals can cause serious harm to the skin. The immediate effect could be itching or rashes, but it can also lead to lifelong impairments like allergy, skin eczema, vitiligo or even blindness. It is a great idea to play with natural colours and herbs like tesu or genda flowers, rose petals, haldi and sandalwood that are actually good for your skin. But if you are going out and not sure about the colours others will use, here are a few tips I suggest.

Cover them up

If you have any open wound or cuts, then bandage them well to avoid the absorption of harmful chemicals, which can lead to dangerous consequences like internal cancers at a later date, and blindness due to being absorbed in the blood stream. Also try to wear full clothes to avoid direct contact of the colour with your skin.

Oil it right

If you have dry skin, make sure that you oil your body with coconut oil. You can also use olive or Vitamin E oil. While oiling, make sure you do not forget places like behind the ear, between finger tips and near the fingernails where paint is bound to collect. Also, make sure to oil your hair well with mustard oil. Paint your nails with the darkest shade possible to avoid the Holi colour from seeping inside the nail bed.

Eye care

Chemicals can cause irritation and even blindness if they go into your eyes. Wear protective glasses, even old pair of sunglasses is a good idea. If you have to wear contact lenses, you must wear goggles else keep handy zero number spectacles when playing with water.