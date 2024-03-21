Post-Holi skincare regimen to restore your glow

Restore your glow

After Holi, your skin needs extra care due to harsh colours stripping its natural oils. To restore its glow, use OZiva Inner Glo Skin Brightening Face Serum, which inhibits the pigmentation process by reducing melanin synthesis with the help of marshmallow root, rice bran and licorice root extract. It also helps in antioxidation with the help of amla extract.

Price: `649