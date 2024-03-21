Post-Holi skincare regimen to restore your glow

For hydrated lips
Kiko Milano Long Lasting Colour Lip Marker has a long-lasting, transfer-resistant formula, and hence, you do not have to worry about losing the shine on your lips during Holi. With a precision tip, it enables precise lip contouring and effortless filling, delivering a semi-sheer yet intensely pigmented coverage effect. Additionally, infused with hydrating components, this lip marker ensures your lips remain smooth and supple.
Price: `800
Heal damaged skin
It is important to provide our skin with the necessary treatment and healing after being exposed to harsh colours and environmental stressors as we bid adieu to the vibrant celebrations of Holi. Foxtale’s Skin Repair Cream is designed to heal damaged skin barriers and soothe sensitive skin from colourants and sun exposure during celebrations.
Price: `395
Indulgence for your lips
Immerse yourself in a luxurious experience designed to soothe, moisturise, and renew, unveiling irresistibly smooth and supple lips each morning with Laneige Vanilla Lip Sleeping Mask. Enriched with coconut oil, shea butter, and murumuru seed butter, it works tirelessly overnight to provide lasting moisture. It also acts as a shield against external aggressors, thanks to the infusion of Vitamin C.
Price: `1,420
Calm your skin
SEREKO’s Calming Gel Pen can help your mood swings and induce positive thoughts for a happier and calm mind. Within two weeks of usage, the stress hormone production reduces considerably, and happy hormone, and production spikes. So, why not give it a shot after all the Holi revelry?
Price: `800
Restore your glow
After Holi, your skin needs extra care due to harsh colours stripping its natural oils. To restore its glow, use OZiva Inner Glo Skin Brightening Face Serum, which inhibits the pigmentation process by reducing melanin synthesis with the help of marshmallow root, rice bran and licorice root extract. It also helps in antioxidation with the help of amla extract.
Price: `649
Guard your tresses
Fixderma Kairfoll Crown Guard Shampoo is specifically designed to protect coloured hair. The shampoo offers a pH-balanced, scalp-exfoliating solution. Infused with rosemary oil, Elestab HP 100, Acetum, willow bark extract, and HDS (Hair Delivery System) technology, this shampoo effectively reduces scalp itchiness and excess oil, ensuring your hair remains clean and healthy despite exposure to colours and water this Holi.
Price: `835
Shield your skin
La Shield Fisico SPF 50+ & PA+++ 100% Mineral Matte Sunscreen Gel, which is 100 per cent mineral-based and water-resistant, lasts up to eight hours. This sunscreen is your ultimate companion for thrilling adventures in your Holi celebrations. With its powerful water-repelling formula, it stays intact even in the wettest conditions. Goodbye white cast, hello natural radiant look!
Price: `650
Sun-Savvy solution
Shield your skin from the sun’s fiery rays with L’Oreal Paris UV Defender Serum Protector. With its SPF 50+ PA++++ protection, this serum ensures your skin remains safeguarded while you immerse yourself in the vibrant hues of Holi. Say goodbye to worries about sunburn, irritation, or loss of luster after the celebrations.
Price: `800