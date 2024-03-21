Get your post Holi skin & hair care right!

Even if you oil your hair thoroughly, it is left frizzy and rough, thanks to the colours. For a deep conditioning session, pamper your hair with Barcode Professional’s hair mask. With its deep conditioning and moisturising benefits, the product turns your mane soft and smooth, restoring the moisture balance. Also, this luxurious mask prevents hair from becoming brittle, frizzy, or prone to breakage.

Rs 2659. Available online.