Get your post Holi skin & hair care right!

Before the riot of colours begins, here’s a comprehensive guide for you to stock up on all the essential skin and hair care products to get your glow and shine back.
To clean it all up, try Mary Cohr’s soothing cleansing milk, infused with white orchid extract and shea oil. Its creamy texture removes all the stubborn Holi colour, and dirt leaving your skin soft and supple.
Rs 2,000. Available online.
A shot of good face serum is a must and Juicy Chemistry’s bakuchiol skin recovery face serum might just be what you need. Powered with bakuchiol, ginkgo biloba, acai, red grape extracts, and hyaluronic acid, it targets common perils like fine lines, spots, and pigmentation while stimulating collagen repair, refining pores, restoring elasticity, and preventing moisture loss. Massage your skin gently with it to get back the glow.
Rs 990. Available online.
Your face requires a much-needed moisture lock post all the colour splashes and The Derma Co’s 5% propylene oil-free moisturiser is armed with a blend of nourishing ingredients including propylene glycol, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides. This airy moisturiser promises 48-hour hydration without any oily residue. Infused with powerful humectants, this product gets swiftly absorbed and helps revitalise your skin, leaving it smooth and luminous.
Rs 329. Available online.
How convenient does a sunscreen roll-on sound? Fixderma Shadow SPF 50 roll-on has an ultralight, transparent sun-protecting formulation designed for all skin types. This innovative roll-on sunscreen not only moisturises and protects the skin barrier but also helps reduce the risk of sun allergies. With its convenient roll-on applicator, it effortlessly glides on the skin, providing broad-spectrum sun protection with a non-shiny finish, suitable for both the face and body.
Rs 675. Available online.
Even if you oil your hair thoroughly, it is left frizzy and rough, thanks to the colours. For a deep conditioning session, pamper your hair with Barcode Professional’s hair mask. With its deep conditioning and moisturising benefits, the product turns your mane soft and smooth, restoring the moisture balance. Also, this luxurious mask prevents hair from becoming brittle, frizzy, or prone to breakage.
Rs 2659. Available online.
Include a good nail care cream in your post-Holi skin care as well to revitalise your cuticles post-Holi. Moha’s nail care cream is an absolute winner with its nourishing formula. It moisturises, protects, and strengthens dry, brittle nails, leaving them looking smoother and feeling healthier. Repair the damage caused by colour and ensure your nails remain strong and beautiful.
Rs 245. Available online.
Holi parties often lead to sleepless nights and one of the most common aftereffects are dark circles and puffiness. Combat dark and puffy under-eyes with LOréal Paris glycolic bright dark circle eye serum. Formulated with a powerful blend of 3% glycolic acid, vitamin CG, and niacinamide, this serum is developed with a patented triple bead applicator for easy use and makes it a must-have quick fix.
Rs 699. Available online.
With the season of dry and chapped lips not yet over, go for a post-Holi lip cleansing, and moisturising session with a lip balm like Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Gummy Bear. Made of murumuru and shea butter, this effectively locks in moisture, thereby preventing chapped lips. Also, the lip balm features a lightweight formula, ensuring that your pout is devoid of any sticky feeling.
Rs 690. Available online.