A La Tropique: A vibrant homage to the tropical rainforest

With over 350 SKUs, this collection offers a wide variety. How did you ensure a cohesive theme across such a diverse range of items, from the colour palette to the motifs used?

That cohesiveness really comes down to our design process. We spend months on the drawing table — working out motifs, silhouettes, fabric manipulations, print ideas, colour palette and surface design iterations. The way we ideate is very much rooted in the couture heritage of the Lecoanet Hemant brand, where process precedes everything. It becomes imperative for us to invest that kind of time and energy into making the clothes, holistically building the range, piece by piece.

The collection features unique artistic treatments and hand-drawn effects. Could you elaborate on the creative process behind these elements and how they contribute to the collection’s uniqueness?

The effect of the human hand has been integral to the visual language of Genes. Artistic Director Didier Lecoanet’s childhood in France was marked by finding expression in landscape paintings. For this collection, the inspiration came from a painting Didier drew celebrating the tropical elements. Bamboos, açai palm trees, bromeliad flowers, heliconias and orchids adorned this lurid portrait of a rainforest. It became a point of resource for the extensive surface and print design iterations running throughout the collection. The palette ranging from spring green, amethyst, orange, mint green, to lavender, olive, and khakhi adds to the venturesome spirit. There is a deliberate attempt to steer away from literal derivations. An orchid is reimagined through abstraction, lending freshness to its form and colour. Whether screen printed or embroidered in a cut-out technique, the ingenious treatment of otherwise common motifs elevates them to new heights.