Mrunalini Rao celebrates a decade in the fashion industry

She started on her creative journey from a young age. “I have always enjoyed art and craft. Growing up, all my work had an element of design in it. My love for playing dress-up as a kid propelled the creative person in me to actively dabble and sketch fashion illustrations and elaborate gowns. In school, I was also intrigued by the human anatomy and its physiology. I believed that my interest in science must be pursued professionally. I was in a constant tussle between my passion for design and my interest in science. However, I followed my intuition to learn design and pursued my undergraduate studies in design at NIFT. And that was it,” she recollects. Having secured admission in the University of Arts London, and after working as an assistant designer, she started her fashion journey at the age of 23, initially working from home. She quickly gained clients and opened a small unit, strategically participated in exclusive exhibitions, gradually expanding to cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, and later ventured into international markets like Dubai, USA, and London. Her approach evolved over time, focusing on creating clothes that resonated with contemporary tastes rather than pursuing an instantly recognisable signature style. With a flagship store in Hyderabad and a presence in renowned multi-designer stores across India and abroad, including the USA and the United Kingdom, the brand continues to expand its reach. The journey from selling a dress for Rs 15,000 to having someone invest Rs 3 to 4 lakh in her creations is truly rewarding.

From dressing celebrities like Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra and Bhumi Pednekar, to collaborating with industry stalwarts such as Tyaani Fine Jewellery by Karan Johar, the brand aims to transcend boundaries, leaving an indelible mark on the fashion landscape.