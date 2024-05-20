Mrunalini Rao celebrates a decade in the fashion industry
It was her burning passion to bring a new art of clothing to life that led Mrunalini Rao to the launch her own brand by the same name in 2014, followed by her prêt label, Urí, in 2020. Mrunalini’s journey epitomises the fusion of passion, talent, and determination, resulting in a brand that embodies courage, confidence, and the artistry of Indian couture fashion. This Hyderabad based couture fashion label is celebrating a decade in the fashion industry this year.
At the heart of the label is a narrative of courage, confidence and timeless elegance. With a commitment to inclusivity hand mindful production practices, her designs encapsulate dramatic silhouettes, fluid fabrics, and intricate surface designs. Drawing inspiration from her love for Indian crafts and cultures, the brand celebrates the diversity of Indian wear. Her designs seamlessly blend tradition with modern aesthetics, resulting in a unique design language that defines the brand. Renowned for her expertise in surface design, she continually challenges herself to infuse contemporary elements into traditional Indian attire. Every outfit is meticulously handcrafted, showcasing a fusion of art, craft, and love. Mrunalini blends various embroidery techniques like multi colour hand embroideries, or mix of pearls with signature zardosi work, an embroidery iconic to her hometown, Hyderabad. Designs feature artistic bridal looks alongside modern ensembles like patchwork jackets paired with trousers or skirts adorned with self-embroidered shirts. It merges traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics.
She started on her creative journey from a young age. “I have always enjoyed art and craft. Growing up, all my work had an element of design in it. My love for playing dress-up as a kid propelled the creative person in me to actively dabble and sketch fashion illustrations and elaborate gowns. In school, I was also intrigued by the human anatomy and its physiology. I believed that my interest in science must be pursued professionally. I was in a constant tussle between my passion for design and my interest in science. However, I followed my intuition to learn design and pursued my undergraduate studies in design at NIFT. And that was it,” she recollects. Having secured admission in the University of Arts London, and after working as an assistant designer, she started her fashion journey at the age of 23, initially working from home. She quickly gained clients and opened a small unit, strategically participated in exclusive exhibitions, gradually expanding to cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, and later ventured into international markets like Dubai, USA, and London. Her approach evolved over time, focusing on creating clothes that resonated with contemporary tastes rather than pursuing an instantly recognisable signature style. With a flagship store in Hyderabad and a presence in renowned multi-designer stores across India and abroad, including the USA and the United Kingdom, the brand continues to expand its reach. The journey from selling a dress for Rs 15,000 to having someone invest Rs 3 to 4 lakh in her creations is truly rewarding.
From dressing celebrities like Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra and Bhumi Pednekar, to collaborating with industry stalwarts such as Tyaani Fine Jewellery by Karan Johar, the brand aims to transcend boundaries, leaving an indelible mark on the fashion landscape.
“I believe that a design is made with art, craft and love. I love Indian wear with its dramatic silhouettes, large flares and huge surface area to work on. The diversity in Indian crafts and cultures have inspired me to choose Indian wear as my main stream of design,” she shares.
The label offers a range of artistic, elegant and comfortable clothing in Fusion and Bridal Wear. Her prêt label showcases sustainability. Designed around conscious choices, this line is tinged with the ethos of zero waste production, biodegradability and ethical employment.