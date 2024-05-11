Mother's Day 2024: Designers speak on how their moms shaped their lives and careers

As Mother's Day approaches, some of the leading designers take a moment to reflect on the invaluable lessons passed down by the influential women in their lives. From nurturing, guidance and unwavering support, mothers have played an integral role in shaping not only their personal lives but also the trajectory of their brand.
This Mother's Day, these designers celebrate the profound impact their mother’s have had on their journey towards growth and innovation. Through the lens of gratitude and appreciation, they share with Indulge the invaluable teachings received from their mothers.
My mother, Meena Gill, has been the heart and soul of Ranna Gill, shaping both its success and my personal journey. She taught me that shortcuts lead nowhere. Ranna Gill isn't just a brand, it's a testament to her love, resilience, and foresight. From her, I've learned that persistence, dedication, and hard work are the keys to success.
— Ranna Gill, Founder and Creative Director at Ranna Gill
I’ve learned from my mother the importance of freedom and guidance, which have been crucial in shaping my brand’s growth. Balancing creativity with a strong foundation has allowed me to navigate the fashion industry with resilience and innovation.
— Ridhi Mehra, Founder and Creative Director at Ridhi Mehra
Minimising waste and the importance of time is something that I have learnt from my mother and something that I also implement in my work and personal life.
— Nikita Mhaisalkar, Founder and Creative Director at Nikita Mhaisalkar
Every day, I learn valuable lessons from my mother, both in professional and personal life. When it comes to our label, our shared vision and understanding enable us to voice our opinions openly. Despite creative differences, our mother-daughter bond helps us navigate conflicts and decide what's best for our brand. With perspectives from both the old and the new, we find the right balance for our business.
— Vasundhara Kotia, co-founder at Charu & Vasundhara
Growing my brand, I've learned the vital balance between work and home life, influenced greatly by my mother's teachings. Her dedication taught me to give my all in everything I do, blending passion with the joy found within family. Nurturing my child echoes the unconditional love my parents provided me. Their upbringing serves as my guiding light, shaping me into the parent I aim, cherishing each moment and striving to emulate their commitment.
— Trisha Datwani Anand, Creative Head at Anmol Jewellers
Fashion runs deep in my veins, thanks to my visionary mother. Her knack for staying ahead of trends has always inspired me, and I value her choices more than my own. Our shopping escapades aren't just about clothes; they're cherished moments of bonding and connection. Long before minimalism became mainstream, my mother instilled its principles in me. Timelessness trumps fleeting trends, a philosophy that shapes both my personal style and my brand ethos. Quality reigns supreme in her teachings, reminding me that price isn’t important in comparison to craftsmanship.
— Sarika Kakrania, Founder and Creative Director at Pinkcity By Sarika
The lesson my mother has passed down to me and I strive to inculcate into my children is that the role of a mother is irreplaceable. A mother is one who can take the place of all others, but whose place no one else can take.
— Karishma Mehra, Founder and Creative Director, Joolry by Karishma