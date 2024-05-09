Mother's Day: Chikky Goenka doles out fashion tips for moms to slay in style
Mother's Day is a special day in life of all moms, because nothing is more difficult and busier than a mother's job. When it comes to motherhood, the one thing that often goes for a toss in a new mother’s life — apart from taking care of her physical and mental well-being — is being fashionable. Even those who never forget to put their best fashionable foot forward suddenly start slipping up, given the plethora of emotional, hormonal, and physical changes that one goes through during the period.
he city’s famed stylist and fashion curator, Chikky Goenka, who just became mother to a baby girl, Adira, to slay our cover. Through the challenging time of her pregnancy, we saw Chikky bear it all with a grin on her face and a sartorial ritz. A trailblazer in the world of fashion, Chikky did not succumb to trends but rather brought her unique sense of style into the picture. Who better to guide would-be and new moms than Chikky when it comes to channelling some stylish looks?
She curated four such elegant looks for Indulge, just a few days before giving birth to Adira. Take a cue from them to fashionably glide through your pregnancy and postpregnancy days. Excerpts from a chat with Chikky on fashion, motherhood, and more:
You just became a mother, how does it feel?
I wasn’t prepared for this feeling, honestly. Love has just gotten a new meaning in my life. I’ve never felt so thrilled and emotional at the same time. I can’t leave her for a moment, and I feel immensely grateful to be experiencing this, especially being the mother of a girl.
How’s this stage of mother hood treating you?
It’s only just begun, and it’s already a rollercoaster ride, a bit surreal and overwhelming. Adira has been extremely kind, easing me into all of it. But I continuously feel I can do better, and sometimes I get too hard on myself. I think it’s too early for me to put the pieces of this puzzle together, but I’m at it, and I’m sure it’ll only get better.
How did the styling of this Mother’s Day special shoot come together for you?
The idea initially was to whole - heartedly embrace my pregnancy journey. Fashion, for me is the first way to express myself in any situ - ation. Furthermore, if you ask me how I felt the whole way, I’d say con - fident, positive, fearless, and bold. So, the idea was just to depict that through modern styles.
Take us through the four looks..
The first one is Hygge — a relaxed monochrome style which is ‘me’ to the core. A long, oversized trench paired with bustiers and tracks is the perfect way to flaunt that bump. I also see myself wearing the same look later, so it’s very authentic to my style.
I called the second look — Mood Swinger and I wanted to have fun with this. There’s a distinct difference in my look with the fringes and crystal bodycon, and just small details for this otherwise statement look do the trick. This is an all-out maximal look, and I imagine myself donning it for resort weddings, or any Indian celebration. All these pop colours are mood lifters.
The third look, called Super Mom Being, is a sari with a bodycon top and is possibly my favourite look and silhouette. It’s an ode to my mother. I associate sari with her, as I’ve seen her in saris, gracefully performing all duties, activities, and celebrating occasions in them. Nine yards can depict a woman in the most unique, beautiful, and fierce manner. The glove top, strong gold accessories, and a half updo hairstyle, are the perfect ‘mom look’, leaving it open for interpreta - tions. Also, Zoe, my firstborn, gives me company here making this look extra special.
The final look is mysterious, dreamy, unique, and beautiful, hence I call it the Black Swan moment. An all-black silhouette is classic, of course, but this felt bigger than life, coming from the emotion of something that is life-altering. It makes me want to spread my wings to protect the baby under them. I may be sounding philosophical here, but this look ended up being more meaningful and mysterious than it was meant to be.
Are there any fashion rules for pregnant women?
The first rule is that there are no rules. I would find it extremely unfair if I had to follow any rules during the most vulnerable phase of my life. Women go through so much physically and emotionally on an everyday basis, and fashion should only allow them to express themselves uninhibited.
There are, of course, ways to ele - vate the wardrobe and not look boring just because you’re pregnant. One trick is to not start shopping from the maternity section, rather start by dressing a size up, you’ll feel more confident, and you can make most things work.
What are the trending silhouettes this summer for pregnant women?
Bodycon dresses, athleisure suit sets, saris, jackets, and shirts are having a moment, and they are perfect for pregnancy. You need to be careful with oversized fits as they can make you look fabulous or trash.
What are the latest fashion trends for new mothers?
I don’t think there’s anything spe - cific for new mothers, but jackets are easy to pair and layer. Indian designers are making such inter - esting jackets in all shapes and siz - es. Also, personalised accessories with names or initials, all things black and flirtatious.
What are the summer fashion wardrobe must-haves for would-be and new moms?
For would-be moms, bodycon dresses, pretty prints, saris, and satin skirts. For new moms, relaxed and athleisure fits, big totes, and personalised necklaces with your child’s name.
Any styling tips to enhance looks for would-be and new moms?
Keep it simple — it never fails. Would-be moms should experi - ment on special occasions and milestones of pregnancy, like baby showers, and photoshoots. It acts like a catalyst for your journey.
Choose colours that work for you; colour therapy helps in mood dress - ing. I have been into a lot of whites and tans, for example, and that made me feel super confident.
New moms have to adapt to their new body, which is between prepregnancy and pregnant one. Also, they probably won’t have much time to dress up, so I’d say classics are your best bet. Monochromatic silhouettes, coords with smart accessories, will make you look sharp, and stylish. Also, you start dressing according to the needs of the baby, so comfort is key — relaxed silhouettes always work.
Some fashion dos and don’ts?
Keep it simple and experimental at times. Start saving outfit inspirations on social media as you progress through your pregnancy, to evolve your wardrobe.
Invest in some maternity basics like denim, shirts, and A-line dresses. Don’t follow trends blindly — you won’t want to look back and cringe. Don’t shop on maternity sites unless it’s for anything particular. Try to squeeze in into your old clothes — embrace the change and dress as your body changes.
How different does life feel after becoming a mom?
Nothing’s the same. In a moment, you’re given a new role, a responsibility like no other, and nothing prepares you for it. Every relationship changes — including the one you have with yourself. Your priorities change too. There are moments every day, where you feel proud of yourself, and also introspect where you could do better.
How did you take care of yourself throughout the pregnancy?
Relaxing for me was working, and watching cricket. I barely lazed around, and I made sure I did what made me happy, even if it wasn’t a conventional way of spending a pregnancy. I travelled, worked, curated seven events in nine months, attended weddings, planned my baby showers, and decorated my nursery. All this kept me going. It was tough, emotionally, since I went through a personal loss in the beginning of the pregnancy. I’m extremely aware of my emotional needs and I felt every change that was happening. I was very reactive and I tried working on myself too. That was surely not the best part.
How did you tackle mood swings?
Lots of crying and talking about how I felt to begin with. But also, a healthy diet, yoga and breathing exercises helped me keep calm.
What are the things you learnt from your mom?
I learnt how to love and nurture and yet be resilient, opinionated, independent and individualistic, and enjoy life.
Now that you are a mother, how has that changed your feelings toward your mom?
I feel her pain, everything that she must have gone through to raise us up, my sister being a Down syndrome child, and I being born after a gap of eight years. She had her struggles, but she never let us feel that. And now, I feel guilty but also love her even more, acknowledging all the sacrifices she made for us. I hope one day I can be half of what she has ever been.