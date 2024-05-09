Mother's Day: Chikky Goenka doles out fashion tips for moms to slay in style

Mother's Day is a special day in life of all moms, because nothing is more difficult and busier than a mother's job. When it comes to motherhood, the one thing that often goes for a toss in a new mother’s life — apart from taking care of her physical and mental well-being — is being fashionable. Even those who never forget to put their best fashionable foot forward suddenly start slipping up, given the plethora of emotional, hormonal, and physical changes that one goes through during the period.

he city’s famed stylist and fashion curator, Chikky Goenka, who just became mother to a baby girl, Adira, to slay our cover. Through the challenging time of her pregnancy, we saw Chikky bear it all with a grin on her face and a sartorial ritz. A trailblazer in the world of fashion, Chikky did not succumb to trends but rather brought her unique sense of style into the picture. Who better to guide would-be and new moms than Chikky when it comes to channelling some stylish looks?

She curated four such elegant looks for Indulge, just a few days before giving birth to Adira. Take a cue from them to fashionably glide through your pregnancy and postpregnancy days. Excerpts from a chat with Chikky on fashion, motherhood, and more: