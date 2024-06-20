This vibrant and versatile jewellery collection is perfect for every occasion

The Mosaic Collection from Glow Versatile Diamond Jewellery by Kirtilals celebrates the multifaceted beauty of a woman’s life. Each piece, a unique combination of diamonds, reflects the individual brilliance within you. It invites you to celebrate your story with Glow jewels and discover the perfect piece to adorn every chapter of your life.

Giving us a glimpse into this latest drop, Seema Mehta, director-creative, Kirtilals tells us that the collection is a celebration of the unique character of each gemstone. “Mosaic is an art form that involves creating patterns by assembling small pieces of coloured glass, stone, ceramic, or other materials, known as tesserae. The mosaic technique, known for its detailed and colourful patterns, mirrors our dedication to craftsmanship and innovation. By incorporating mosaic elements, the collection aims to celebrate the unique character of each gemstone while creating versatile and cohesive designs that can adapt to various styles and occasions, much like the adaptable nature of mosaics themselves,” he explains.