This vibrant and versatile jewellery collection is perfect for every occasion

The Mosaic Collection from Glow Versatile Diamond Jewellery by Kirtilals celebrates the multifaceted beauty of a woman’s life. Each piece, a unique combination of diamonds, reflects the individual brilliance within you. It invites you to celebrate your story with Glow jewels and discover the perfect piece to adorn every chapter of your life.
Giving us a glimpse into this latest drop, Seema Mehta, director-creative, Kirtilals tells us that the collection is a celebration of the unique character of each gemstone. “Mosaic is an art form that involves creating patterns by assembling small pieces of coloured glass, stone, ceramic, or other materials, known as tesserae. The mosaic technique, known for its detailed and colourful patterns, mirrors our dedication to craftsmanship and innovation. By incorporating mosaic elements, the collection aims to celebrate the unique character of each gemstone while creating versatile and cohesive designs that can adapt to various styles and occasions, much like the adaptable nature of mosaics themselves,” he explains.
The diamonds in the Mosaic Collection are arranged in a way so as to project the vibrant aesthetic of a versatile art form. A gradation of colourful gemstones are meticulously scattered to create mosaic jewellery.
“We envision our customers incorporating Mosaic pieces into their everyday wardrobes by seamlessly blending these versatile, artistic jewellery items with various styles. The intricate design and vibrant colours can complement both casual and formal attires, adding a touch of elegance and individuality to any look. Whether paired with a simple outfit for a pop of colour or used to enhance a sophisticated ensemble, these wearable pieces of art will effortlessly elevate everyday fashion,” she says.
Highlighting a standout pieces from the collection, she shares, “The earrings featuring a stunning array of blue Sapphires and crystals drenched in diamonds, stands out as a masterpiece of elegance and artistry. The design process involved meticulous selection of gemstones for their perfect hue and quality, followed by an intricate setting that harmonises the vibrant colours with the brilliance of diamonds, creating a captivating mosaic effect.”
Price starts at Rs 30,000. Available at VR Mall, Anna Nargar, and online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com