My aim is to create a magical realm: Amit Aggarwal

Defying clichés

His creations showcase meticulous craftsmanship, luxurious textures, a harmonious interplay of vibrant colours and designs that celebrate the inherent beauty of the human form. No wonder he is garnering praise and a dedicated global fanbase. Amit’s fashion universe defies clichés, with mood boards and campaigns that draw inspiration not from myths and legends but from the realms of science, nature, and architecture. His design language is a rule governed by these modern muses. The narrative is as dynamic and fluid as his garments, rooted in the present yet constantly redefining the possibilities of the future by reshaping the past. His luminous outfits seamlessly blend opposing qualities, such as opacity and transparency, structure and fluidity, creating garments that evolve with light and movement. He emphasises that consumers are not just buyers but participants in an experiential journey.

Engineering in design

Coming from a family of engineers, scientists and interior designers have, indeed, shaped his approach to fashion design over the years. “Raised in Mumbai, which I consider as a city of paradoxes, I first experienced the power of creation at the age of five. I’ll tell you a little story — one day, my mother opened the cupboard and I accidentally saw a beautiful piece of golden textile peeking out. It was her wedding sari and she had never worn it since. To my surprise, she had embroidered a glowing mustard yellow mushroom pattern with a sequin of gota in a sunburst motif. Bright, colourful, metallic — the iconography of my mother’s wedding sari and growing up around my father’s mathematical blueprints from his engineering workshop seared themselves into my consciousness. This left a deep impression on how I would perceive the irreversible power of design to move us between the stitches of time,” he recollects.