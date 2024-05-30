World Environment Day: Avantika Malhotra's recycled fashion collection reflects deep connection to the sea and advocates for sustainability

The design process behind the collection is one of creativity and collaboration. “Wetsuits served as the cornerstone of this collection, providing both structural integrity and a unique textural element. I sourced used, damaged wetsuits that were going to get thrown out from a dive shop in Chelsea, New York,” she recollects.

Avantika collaborated with friend and fellow designer, Christian Olarte on the accessories for the collection. “Christian and I have collaborated on various projects over the past five years, so it was great to work with him again. When he visited my studio while I was working on the collection, there was a piece of 5mm neoprene on the table. We started discussing and interacting with the material and quickly realised its potential. This led to an impromptu collaboration where we created two bags for the collection together,” she shares.

The collection presents a versatile six looks, comprising interchangeable separates, bags, and jewellery. Bags were designed and produced in collaboration with Christian. The pieces are meticulously crafted to prioritise wearer comfort and reflect the fluidity and freedom experienced underwater. Blending elements from the world of scuba diving, the collection seamlessly integrates sportswear influences, promoting movement and flexibility, perfectly mirroring the dynamism of an active lifestyle.

Avantika’s innovative approach shines through, particularly in looks one and three, which are entirely fashioned from second-hand damaged scuba wetsuits. Through this resourceful transformation of damaged materials into captivating garments, she subtly advocates for sustainability and eco-consciousness. This collection is a deeply personal narrative of Avantika’s enduring relationship with the ocean. Since its release, it has sparked discourse amongst audiences to explore their own dichotomies and embark on journeys of self-reflection.

Sharing a memory from scuba diving that particularly inspired the collection, she says, “I recall two experiences. In 2013, in Thailand, I struggled to remove and re-wear my mask underwater. The second in 2014, in Mauritius, where I experienced a panic attack upon entering the water. We were in a small boat in the middle of the ocean, unlike the larger boats I had dived from before. The rough water and strong current prevented me from diving, marking the first and only time I had to return to the boat. These experiences, contrasted with my tranquil and peaceful diving moments, made me realise that the ocean can simultaneously comfort and terrify.” This duality inspired look five in the collection. The concept of being on the precipice of both emotions influenced the half on, half off silhouette seen in this look. The tank features bright green edges to highlight the overlapping design, creating the illusion that it might slip off. Additionally, the pants have draped pieces hanging off, reminiscent of how divers take the torso portion of their wetsuit in between dives.

Pointing out the standout element, she says, “We preserved the adjustable ankle straps and zipper from the original wetsuit to be the closures on the small clutch.”