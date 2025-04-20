TruBrowns unveils its second wedding collection, boasting three versatile capsules

From OG Bollywood icons like Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Rani Mukherjee and Twinkle Khanna to this year’s debutants Vedang Raina and Rasha Thadani, all of them have been spotted in the urban ethnic lifestyle brand — TruBrowns. The clothing label, which now proudly announces the launch of its second wedding edit, a capsule collection, offering a har monious blend of tissue, velevt and silk.

“The latest Wedding Edit collection is inspired by the grandeur of Indian weddings and their evolving aesthetic. The collection is divided into three distinct edits — Silk Brocade, Winter Trunk Wedding and Tissue & Silk,” begins founder Udita Bansal.