TruBrowns unveils its second wedding collection, boasting three versatile capsules

From OG Bollywood icons like Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Rani Mukherjee and Twinkle Khanna to this year’s debutants Vedang Raina and Rasha Thadani, all of them have been spotted in the urban ethnic lifestyle brand — TruBrowns. The clothing label, which now proudly announces the launch of its second wedding edit, a capsule collection, offering a har monious blend of tissue, velevt and silk.
“The latest Wedding Edit collection is inspired by the grandeur of Indian weddings and their evolving aesthetic. The collection is divided into three distinct edits — Silk Brocade, Winter Trunk Wedding and Tissue & Silk,” begins founder Udita Bansal.
Floral gold jacquard and Mughal-inspired motifs inspire Silk Brocade, while the Winter Trunk Wedding showcases Kashmiri embroidery and vintage paisleys. The Tissue & Silk edit boasts subtle colour blocking and delicate zari accents. “This collection places a stronger emphasis on festive and wedding wear with richer fabrics, intricate textures and a refined metallic sheen. We have introduced new silhouettes and fabric innovations, ensuring versatility and grandeur,” he shares.
Featuring metallic floral jacquard patterns in muted tones, one can expect Silk Brocade Styles to be a silk brocade and jacquard with intricate weaves designed in deep jewel tones like emerald green, deep maroon, midnight blue and royal purple.
The Winter Wedding Trunk, on the other hand, has Kashmiri embroidered phirans, velvet coord sets, cotton jacquard, wool blends and ribbed flared pants on offer. And the ensemble’s hues for this edit vary between black, rust, charcoal grey and berry pink.
The Tissue & Silk Collection, however, is more shimmery with a metallic sheen, organza, colour blocking and a versatile palette of pinks, purples, blacks, pear greens, golds, bronzes and electric blues.
“The collection features straight kurta sets, A-line kurta sets, angrakha, co-ord sets and flared anarkali kurta sets. The Kurta Sets and Sharara Sets come with a two-piece and threepiece option,” he reveals.
₹2,799 onwards. Available online.