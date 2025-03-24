Eco-friendly fashion: No Nasties' new linen collection

Linen, made from flax plants, is among the most eco-friendly fabrics available — requiring less water, fewer pesticides and no synthetic fertilisers compared to cotton.

“We chose this linen not just for its sustainability but for its natural elegance. It drapes beautifully, breathes effortlessly and only gets softer with time. Every piece is designed to be worn, loved and lived in for years to come,” he explains.

The linen upcycled — sourced from sustainable factories in India that often have smaller quantities of leftover fabric, allowing No Nasties to experiment with new styles.