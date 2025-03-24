Eco-friendly fashion: No Nasties' new linen collection

No Nasties, the brand synonymous with organic cotton and ethical fashion, is turning the page with its first-ever linen collection — planet-friendly, vegan and upcycled. A celebration of an ancient fibre infused with a modern aesthetic, this latest drop is all about impeccable tailoring and versatile styles and a mix of shirts, pants, shorts and dresses.
“We’ve launched a 100 percent organic linen edit at No Nasties because it’s the perfect addition to our mission of creating truly sustainable fashion,” founder Apurva Kothari shares.
Linen, made from flax plants, is among the most eco-friendly fabrics available — requiring less water, fewer pesticides and no synthetic fertilisers compared to cotton.
“We chose this linen not just for its sustainability but for its natural elegance. It drapes beautifully, breathes effortlessly and only gets softer with time. Every piece is designed to be worn, loved and lived in for years to come,” he explains.
The linen upcycled — sourced from sustainable factories in India that often have smaller quantities of leftover fabric, allowing No Nasties to experiment with new styles.
Clean cuts, timeless silhouettes and thoughtful details — such as French seams, corozo nut buttons (a plastic-free alternative), natural rubber elastic and deep functional pockets — define the edit.
Steeped in nostalgia, this collection boasts 28 pieces named after legendary figures — think The Shammi Shirt, The Helen Jumpsuit and The Waheeda Shirt.
“Our new 100 percent organic linen collection isn’t just about beautiful, sustainable clothing — it’s about stories, nostalgia and timeless heroes you’ll reach for again and again,” he shares.
The colour palette, too, is as timeless as the fabrics themselves, featuring tonal hues that never go out of style. A mix of linen and cotton linen has been incorporated, allowing for diverse price points and blending organic cotton’s familiarity with linen’s distinct charm. And this is just the beginning. “Yes! It is also the beginning of more sustainable fabrics to come, like hemp and khadi,” the founder teases.
₹5,000 onwards. Available online.