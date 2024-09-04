No Nasties new limited-edition collection sheds light on Goa’s fading Portuguese culture and mangrove ecosystem

Rooted in the tranquil philosophy of susegad, No Nasties — a sustainable label founded by Apurva Kothari in 2011 — has introduced its latest limited-edition collection titled The Tales of Azulejo. Woven into the finest organic cotton, this edit is a celebration of heritage by drawing inspiration from the vibrant azulejo tiles of the Konkan coast. “As a brand headquartered in Goa, we feel especially close to the Portuguese culture present in the once-occupied territory. Unfortunately, over-development and over-tourism are fading these cultural phenomena into the background. We wanted to play our part in bringing the story of Azulejo to the foreground,” begins Apurva Kothari.