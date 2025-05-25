Maanavi Homes launches Vibrant Consoles collection

The entrance to your home sets the tone for everything that follows. It’s the first space you and your guests encounter, which is why choosing the right console table is more than just a decorative decision—it’s a design statement. Slim, sleek, and endlessly versatile, these tables (often called entryway, hallway, or sofa tables) offer a functional surface for daily essentials like keys and mail, while also anchoring the space with style. With the right piece, even a narrow corridor can become a curated corner of personality and purpose.
That’s exactly what Maanavi Homes captures with their new Vibrant Consoles collection—a striking blend of Indian craftsmanship and modern design that proves first impressions truly matter.
“At Maanavi Homes, we’ve always believed that the soul of a space lies in its story. India’s rich legacy of craftsmanship inspired us deeply—but we wanted to ensure our furniture felt relevant to modern lifestyles. Blending traditional techniques with contemporary design allows us to offer pieces that are both rooted and forward-thinking,” says Vivek Agarwal, co-founder.
The Carmine Console, finished in a vibrant red, evokes warmth and vitality. “With pieces like Carmine, our approach is to create boldness with restraint. It immediately draws the eye but is grounded in clean lines and refined proportions. The result is a statement piece that commands attention without overwhelming the space,” explains Vivek.
On the other hand, the Aqualine Console offers a cooler contrast. Cloaked in a serene aquatic blue, it brings a sense of calm sophistication to modern interiors. “Today’s homeowners value individuality, functionality, and longevity. Aqualine embodies all three. It’s bold, but soothing—and designed for spaces that evolve with their owners,” he notes
At the heart of the collection is a commitment to the #MakeInIndia ethos. “It’s not just a campaign—it’s our philosophy,” he emphasises. By sourcing materials locally and working directly with artisans through every stage of production, the brand champions both authenticity and sustainable impact. “It supports craft communities, provides stable employment, and brings renewed pride to artisans who see their work celebrated in modern homes,” adds Vivek.
Price on request. Available online.
