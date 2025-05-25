Maanavi Homes launches Vibrant Consoles collection

That’s exactly what Maanavi Homes captures with their new Vibrant Consoles collection—a striking blend of Indian craftsmanship and modern design that proves first impressions truly matter.

“At Maanavi Homes, we’ve always believed that the soul of a space lies in its story. India’s rich legacy of craftsmanship inspired us deeply—but we wanted to ensure our furniture felt relevant to modern lifestyles. Blending traditional techniques with contemporary design allows us to offer pieces that are both rooted and forward-thinking,” says Vivek Agarwal, co-founder.