Richard Hutten and Jaipur Rugs redefine tradition with playful new collection

If there’s one thing that can make or break the entire look of a home, it’s flooring. How many times have we wandered through stunning homes—admiring the lighting, eyeing the art, maybe even making mental notes of what we’d love to incorporate into our own homes—only to be jolted out of the moment by a jarring floor choice?
Great design begins from the ground up. And Jaipur Rugs proves that once again with its vibrant, genre-defying new launch, Playing with Tradition, unveiled at Salone del Mobile, Milano.
In collaboration with acclaimed Dutch designer Richard Hutten, the collection reimagines age-old Indian rug weaving through the lens of modern pop design. Inspired by India’s joyous Holi festival and the whimsy of silent film comedy, the rugs strike a fine balance between heritage and irreverence.
Unfiltered playfulness
“The collection was inspired by the joy and spontaneity of India’s Holi festival,” explains Rutvi Chaudhary, creative director at Jaipur Rugs. “We paired that with the visual humour of classic silent films—both capturing a sense of expressive, unfiltered playfulness.”
This playful energy comes alive through designs featuring confetti bursts, bright bananas layered over traditional florals, and 3D geometric illusions. It’s a bold, unexpected marriage of East and West, of seriousness and spontaneity.
“Richard’s imaginative spirit and pop sensibility helped shape the collection. By merging his vision with our traditional craftsmanship, we’re not just preserving culture—we’re reinventing how it can be experienced today,” says Rutvi.
Crafted using natural materials like wool and silk, each rug maintains Jaipur Rugs’ trademark durability and attention to detail. These materials were carefully chosen to enhance the bold colours and patterns while ensuring longevity.
“We wanted materials that could hold up in high-traffic areas without compromising on visual appeal. The result is a collection that’s both functional and deeply expressive,” notes Rutvi.
But Playing with Tradition is more than a visual statement—it’s a cultural conversation. In a global design moment increasingly focused on authenticity and fusion, this collection stands as a testament to how heritage and innovation can respectfully coexist.
“This isn’t just about mixing styles. It’s about creating a meaningful dialogue—where a banana print can sit beside a Mughal motif and both feel at home,” she emphasises.
The collection represents not just aesthetic innovation, but a renewed perspective on how tradition can evolve—and even laugh a little—without ever losing its soul.
Price starts at Rs 5,200 per sq ft. Available online.
