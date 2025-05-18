Richard Hutten and Jaipur Rugs redefine tradition with playful new collection

“Richard’s imaginative spirit and pop sensibility helped shape the collection. By merging his vision with our traditional craftsmanship, we’re not just preserving culture—we’re reinventing how it can be experienced today,” says Rutvi.

Crafted using natural materials like wool and silk, each rug maintains Jaipur Rugs’ trademark durability and attention to detail. These materials were carefully chosen to enhance the bold colours and patterns while ensuring longevity.

“We wanted materials that could hold up in high-traffic areas without compromising on visual appeal. The result is a collection that’s both functional and deeply expressive,” notes Rutvi.

But Playing with Tradition is more than a visual statement—it’s a cultural conversation. In a global design moment increasingly focused on authenticity and fusion, this collection stands as a testament to how heritage and innovation can respectfully coexist.

“This isn’t just about mixing styles. It’s about creating a meaningful dialogue—where a banana print can sit beside a Mughal motif and both feel at home,” she emphasises.

The collection represents not just aesthetic innovation, but a renewed perspective on how tradition can evolve—and even laugh a little—without ever losing its soul.

Price starts at Rs 5,200 per sq ft. Available online.

