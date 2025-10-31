This label's new line offers galaxy-inspired embroideries, cosmic patterns and motifs

Many of us are spiritual by nature, inclined to things that nurture or reflect the human spirit and soul. We often find connections between ourselves and the cosmos, our planetary alignments, and the light that shines within us. Often, it’s also about how our inner radiance resonates with the universe outside. This time, Nirmooha’s new drop, Luma — A World Beyond, explores similar kinds of ideas, together.

The founder designer, Prreeti Jain Nainutia mentions that Luma comes from the Latin word lumen, meaning light, representing the soul’s luminous energy that transcends darkness. “The idea was to create a world beyond the physical, where fashion becomes a form of spiritual expression,” adds Prreeti.

For the designer, it’s also about an exploration of divine light and radiance that comes from within. “Inspired by the celestial realm, the edit celebrates the modern goddess — fierce, magnetic, and ethereal,” says Prreeti.

In terms of fabrics, she chose organza, shimmer lycra, glass satin, and metallic stretch, fabrics that reflect light. “For colours, I went ahead with eclipse black, flame red, celestia silver, solar gold, aura ivory, symbolic of the spectrum between darkness and illumination,” she says.