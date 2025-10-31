This label's new line offers galaxy-inspired embroideries, cosmic patterns and motifs

Many of us are spiritual by nature, inclined to things that nurture or reflect the human spirit and soul. We often find connections between ourselves and the cosmos, our planetary alignments, and the light that shines within us. Often, it’s also about how our inner radiance resonates with the universe outside. This time, Nirmooha’s new drop, Luma — A World Beyond, explores similar kinds of ideas, together.
The founder designer, Prreeti Jain Nainutia mentions that Luma comes from the Latin word lumen, meaning light, representing the soul’s luminous energy that transcends darkness. “The idea was to create a world beyond the physical, where fashion becomes a form of spiritual expression,” adds Prreeti.
For the designer, it’s also about an exploration of divine light and radiance that comes from within. “Inspired by the celestial realm, the edit celebrates the modern goddess — fierce, magnetic, and ethereal,” says Prreeti.
In terms of fabrics, she chose organza, shimmer lycra, glass satin, and metallic stretch, fabrics that reflect light. “For colours, I went ahead with eclipse black, flame red, celestia silver, solar gold, aura ivory, symbolic of the spectrum between darkness and illumination,” she says.
Wondering how the outfits look? The designs include galaxy -inspired embroideries, cosmic patterns and motifs, cascading metallic fringes, flowy drapes, and comfortable couture merging the sensual with the powerful.
Luma consists of modern Indian silhouettes, from draped sari gowns and kaftans to contemporary co-ord sets and sharply tailored menswear. It’s festive, yet versatile,a wardrobe that transitions from rituals to modern celebrations. For men, the collection offers sculpted jackets and embroidered shirts that elevate eveningwear; for women, sari gowns, statement bodysuits, and metallic drapes.
“We want Luma to make the wearer feel empowered, magnetic, and aligned with their inner light. It’s about confidence that glows, the kind that turns heads without trying,” Prreeti adds. She further suggests that the wearers can style these pieces with sleek accessories, clean makeup, and metallic accents. The campaign shoot is dark and captivating. “It showcases the moment between night and dawn, set in a surreal realm where darkness gives birth to light. The moonlight embodies intuition, mystery, and feminine power — the core energies behind Luma,” she says. The dark backdrop allows the garments to glow, both literally and metaphorically, symbolising the soul’s radiance against the unknown. It isn’t about darkness, but about transcending it.
Prices start at Rs 25,000.
Available online.
