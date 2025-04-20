The Shree edit by Nirmooha boasts snake and peacock motifs inspired by the continuous cycle of renewal

For Shree, textiles like soda satin have been used to create luminous drapes that glide across the body, Turkish linen brings texture and refinement, crepe provides precision tailoring and mesh hugs the form with sculptural flexibility. But it’s the golden metallics that anchor the collection. Cording itself evolves within the edit — it sculpts metal bra cups, adds dimension to flowing fabrics and brings a graphic edge to soft silhouettes. This element continues in the accessories too — handcrafted metal bags.

“Our handcrafted metal bags, created using Nirmooha’s signature cording technique in a metallic form, capture resilience and evolution in every piece,” she says. The larger version introduces meena work, adding colour and cultural layers to the industrial aesthetic, lined with velvet, while the mini is made entirely of metal. Just as Shree marks the start of something meaningful, this collection sets the stage for change, growth and limitless possibilities.

₹12,000 onwards. Available online.