The Shree edit by Nirmooha boasts snake and peacock motifs inspired by the continuous cycle of renewal

Snakes slither through hand-embroidered cording while peacocks unfurl across silk like omens of beauty and rebirth in Shree (श्री), Nirmooha’s latest collection. Unveiled at Paris Fashion Week 2025, this edit draws from deeply spiritual roots and is filtered through the lens of contemporary design. “The idea behind Shree, named after the Sanskrit word for prosperity and auspicious beginnings, originated with a focus on cultural and spiritual significance. This naturally led us to explore transformation, not just as personal change but as a continuous cycle of renewal,” founder Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia begins.
According to Prreeti ( who is also the designer of this prêt and couture label, when intricacies of craftsmanship are balanced with a forward-looking gaze, fashion turns into a dynamic dialogue between the old and the new, the symbolic and the sculptural. Designed with Paris in mind but grounded in heritage, the collection reinterprets traditional techniques for a modern wardrobe. “Gold accents reflect new opportunities, while the peacock appears as both motif and muse, signifying prosperity and beauty with its vibrant plumage. Snakes woven into intricate cording embroidery represent transformation, shedding the old to embrace the new,” the founder elaborates.
Think sculpted silhouettes meeting soft drapes, structured tailoring layered with fluidity and ensembles finished with a new signature print featuring the Nirmooha logo, which has been incorporated for the first time. The feather print, another nod to the peacock, can be spotted throughout the collection. The colour palette, too, is rich with symbolism: “deep reds for strength, emerald greens for growth, purples and teals for spiritual evolution, burnt orange and off-white for grounding. Finished by metallic thread tying these shades together in flashes of movement and light,” Prreeti reveals.
For Shree, textiles like soda satin have been used to create luminous drapes that glide across the body, Turkish linen brings texture and refinement, crepe provides precision tailoring and mesh hugs the form with sculptural flexibility. But it’s the golden metallics that anchor the collection. Cording itself evolves within the edit — it sculpts metal bra cups, adds dimension to flowing fabrics and brings a graphic edge to soft silhouettes. This element continues in the accessories too — handcrafted metal bags.
“Our handcrafted metal bags, created using Nirmooha’s signature cording technique in a metallic form, capture resilience and evolution in every piece,” she says. The larger version introduces meena work, adding colour and cultural layers to the industrial aesthetic, lined with velvet, while the mini is made entirely of metal. Just as Shree marks the start of something meaningful, this collection sets the stage for change, growth and limitless possibilities.
₹12,000 onwards. Available online.