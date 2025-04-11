Exclusive: Indian designers are turning metal into couture, meet the top six names behind the trend

It all began as an armour — cold, unyielding and built for war. The Bronze Age (circa 2,300-700 BCE) saw the earliest metal alloys hammered into protective gear, shielding warriors from the blows of battle. Metalwork, one of the oldest elemental skills known to humankind, was first about survival, but as centuries passed, something extraordinary happened! What once served as mere protection began to shimmer with artistry.

By the Renaissance (14th-16th centuries), plate armour had become more than just a battlefield necessity — they were a symbol of wealth, status and power. Nobles and rulers commissioned elaborate suits, not only to defend but to dazzle. Each adorned with etching, engraving, hammered embossing and even gold gilding. Precious metals like gold and silver were seamlessly inlaid, creating striking contrasts and patterns. It was not uncommon for celebrated artists of the time to collaborate with master armourers, infusing their creative vision into the project that protected royalty.