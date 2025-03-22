Misho’s debut high jewellery collection draws inspiration from the vibrant gates of Jaipur’s City Palace

For centuries, jewellery has been more than mere adornment — it has carried stories, traditions and the weight of history. Few places capture this essence quite like Jaipur, a city where craftsmanship and heritage intertwine seamlessly. It is here, among the gates of the City Palace, that Misho’s debut high jewellery collection, Jaipur, finds its origins.
The collection is an ode to artistry, architecture and the city’s eternal allure of gold and gemstones. “I’ve always been drawn to sculptural forms and architectural influences, but this collection felt like the perfect opportunity to delve deeper into traditional craftsmanship. It’s impossible not to be inspired by Jaipur and to create something with a gemstone,” founder and creative director Suhani Parekh begins.
Suhani found her muse in the City Palace during a midnight walk through its storied corridors. The ornate details of the palace’s gates, steeped in symbolism, ignited a vision of jewellery that embodies the essence of Jaipur. The result is Jaipur, a collection that draws upon the city’s rich legacy of jewellerymaking, exquisite architecture and vibrant storytelling.
“This collection was an opportunity to work with some of India’s most revered craftsmanship techniques, including meenakari enamelling, intricate pearl stringing and hand-setting precious stones. Meenakari, with its vibrant colours and delicate artistry, mirrors the detailing on the City Palace gates, while hand-strung pearls add a sense of movement and poetry to the pieces,” she reveals.
The collection consists of 18 meticulously designed pieces, crafted in 18K SMO gold and recycled gold from Suhani’s personal collection, underscoring Misho’s commitment to sustainable luxury. “Every piece in the collection has elements drawn from the palace — whether in the silhouettes, hand-engraved motifs, the textures that mimic its architecture or the gemstones that reflect the colours of its gates,” the designer shares.
Jaipur is revered as the ‘Gemstone Capital of the World’ and its legacy is deeply embedded in this collection. The gemstones — sourced from the UNESCOprotected Johri Bazaar — mirror the vibrant hues of the City Palace’s gates. “The deep blues of the Peacock Gate inspired rich sapphires, reflecting autumn’s elegance. The greens and pinks of the Lotus and Leheriya Gates bring to mind lush spring gardens and Jaipur’s bright summer hues, to capture this we used pink sapphires and different hues of emeralds. The Winter Gate’s rose motifs naturally led to glowing rubies,” Suhani elaborates.
Fur thering its dedication to heritage and social impact, Misho is proud to collaborate with Princess Gauravi Kumari and the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation (PDKF), a charity committed to empowering women and girls in rural Rajasthan. “We are releasing a special horse bag charm — a symbol of Jaipur’s legacy that represents strength and resilience. All proceeds from the charm will go to PDKF,” she concludes.
Price on request. Pieces from this collection can be purchased by appointment only. Write to info@mishodesigns.com