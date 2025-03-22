Misho’s debut high jewellery collection draws inspiration from the vibrant gates of Jaipur’s City Palace

For centuries, jewellery has been more than mere adornment — it has carried stories, traditions and the weight of history. Few places capture this essence quite like Jaipur, a city where craftsmanship and heritage intertwine seamlessly. It is here, among the gates of the City Palace, that Misho’s debut high jewellery collection, Jaipur, finds its origins.

The collection is an ode to artistry, architecture and the city’s eternal allure of gold and gemstones. “I’ve always been drawn to sculptural forms and architectural influences, but this collection felt like the perfect opportunity to delve deeper into traditional craftsmanship. It’s impossible not to be inspired by Jaipur and to create something with a gemstone,” founder and creative director Suhani Parekh begins.