This new blingy jewellery edit from Bengaluru promises to liven up your Holi celebrations!

As the vibrant festival of Holi draws near, it ushers in a season filled with joy, colour and renewal. The world comes alive with an explosion of hues and this is the perfect moment to reflect that same vibrancy through your jewellery. C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers, Bengaluru’s revered name in fine jewellery, has introduced an extraordinary collection for the occasion — the Holi Edit. Crafted to embody the spirit of the season, this stunning selection brings together the finest elements of colour and elegance, ensuring you shine as brightly as the festival itself.
The Holi Edit is a masterful creation, capturing the very essence of Holi through intricate designs and a kaleidoscope of vibrant gemstones. From the joyous explosion of colours to the lively energy of the celebration, each piece in this collection serves as a tribute to the beauty and spirit of the season. Whether you’re attending a jubilant gathering or simply wish to add a radiant touch to your everyday style, these pieces promise to elevate your look with their breathtaking brilliance. Each design is a testament to C Krishniah Chetty’s commitment to precision and artistry. The gemstones are meticulously set in the finest metals, creating jewellery that is as striking as it is timeless. Here are three pieces that we absolutely love!
Pendant perfect
An exquisite 18kt gold pendant necklace, the Colourful Entwinement is a fusion of vibrant sapphires and radiant diamonds. This piece evokes the very spirit of Holi, with its rich palette of colours symbolising the joy and excitement of the festival. The graceful design, featuring a delicate entwining of precious stones, makes this necklace a showstopper. Perfect for those seeking a statement piece that can transition seamlessly from festive to everyday wear, this pendant is sure to add a touch of elegance and charm to any occasion.
Summer bling
With the arrival of spring and the promise of sunnier days, the Hello Sunshine pendant captures the essence of the season in a dazzling display. Crafted in 18kt white gold, this stunning diamond pendant features a spectrum of multicoloured gems, reminiscent of a radiant sunrise. The interplay of colours creates a mesmerising effect, while the design itself is elegant and sophisticated. This pendant is a brilliant tribute to the season, making it the perfect accessory to brighten up your Holi celebrations and beyond. Let the sunshine on your neckline be a symbol of your inner joy.
Circle stories
Embrace the festivities with the Colourful Merry Go Round ring, a delightful circle of vibrant sapphires and sparkling diamonds set in 18kt gold. The circular design, inspired by the carefree nature of Holi, represents the endless cycle of joy and celebration. This ring is an absolute must-have for those looking to add a dash of colour and luxury to their Holi ensemble. With its vibrant hues and refined craftsmanship, it’s a piece that promises to be the highlight of any celebration.
Price on request. At all CKC outlets in Bengaluru.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal