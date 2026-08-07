Chhaap: Eco-printed Indian summer collection lets nature leave its own mark
Inspired by the fleeting beauty of Indian summers, Aureti’s latest collection, Chhaap, transforms nature into both muse and maker. Using eco-printing, where leaves and flowers leave their own imprints on fabric, founder Reeti Chandak celebrates craftsmanship, slow fashion and versatile design. She tells us about surrendering to nature, designing for everyday wardrobes and creating garments that leave a lasting impression.
From trees to timeless wardrobes: Aureti’s Chhaap reimagines slow fashion with eco-printing
Excerpts:
The word Chhaap means imprint, but this collection goes beyond prints to capture nature’s literal marks. What sparked the idea?
We wanted to push further into print, and eco-printing kept drawing me back. Instead of applying a design, the plant leaves its own pigment, veins and edges on the cloth. Every piece is unique because no two imprints can ever be repeated. Beyond fabric, Chhaap is also about the mark a woman leaves behind, so versatility became central. These are pieces meant to be worn, not stored away.
Eco-printing embraces unpredictability. How do you balance creative control with allowing nature to take the lead?
You choose the leaves, colours and layout, but once the bundle is rolled and steamed, nature takes over. I have learnt to stop chasing perfection and instead design around what emerges. The mauve is a natural dye, and it first came out too light. The same leaf can give you a deep print on one cloth and a much fainter one on the next.
Each piece is inspired by a different Indian tree. What stories were you hoping to tell?
Every garment reflects the personality of its tree — Amaltas with its bright yellow blooms, Jarul’s soft mauves and Karanj’s quiet shade. Sarang introduces the deer, the only moving element among rooted trees, continuing a subtle storytelling thread from our first collection.
What made Indian summer your biggest source of inspiration?
Summer is our toughest season to dress for. We move between intense heat and air-conditioned spaces, yet layering has never really been designed for Indian wardrobes. I wanted to create lightweight, breathable layers that still feel polished enough for work, travel or evenings out.
Which piece proved the most challenging?
Karanj demanded the most technical precision because of its bias-cut panels, while Sarang required extensive fabric sampling before we found the right linen. Jarul challenged us through natural dyeing.
Do sustainability choices come before aesthetics?
Rather than calling ourselves sustainable, I prefer to say we work only with natural fabrics. That has always been non-negotiable. The collection’s idea comes first, and then I choose the natural fabric that best delivers the silhouette, structure and comfort I want.
There’s a tension between permanence and impermanence in Chhaap. Was that intentional?
Not initially. Seeing a leaf’s imprint preserved forever made me realise the garment itself must last just as long. That’s why we focus on timeless silhouettes, careful construction and small batches — pieces designed to stay relevant for years rather than seasons.
The silhouettes feel contemporary despite being rooted in craft. Why was that important?
Indian craftsmanship often remains reserved for festive wear. I wanted these pieces to become part of everyday life — worn to work, for coffee or while travelling — so the craft is seen and appreciated regularly instead of waiting for special occasions.
How have your relationships with artisans shaped the collection?
We’re still building those relationships, but the goal is always long-term collaboration. Working in small batches gives us the time to experiment, refine and grow together while exploring many more Indian craft traditions in the future.
How would you style Chhaap?
Each piece is designed to work effortlessly with clothes already in your wardrobe. Karanj pairs beautifully with denim or tailoring, Amaltas layers over everything from shirts to slip dresses, Jarul transforms through its reversible design, and Sarang moves easily between relaxed and polished looks. You shouldn’t need 10 new pieces to make one jacket work.
Prices start at ₹11,000. Available online.
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