Prateek Kuhad trades heartbreak for healing through his third studio album

Prateek Kuhad has always had a way of making the deeply personal feel universal. For over a decade, his songs have soundtracked heartbreaks, long-distance calls, quiet victories and moments of self-reflection for listeners across the world. But with Full Moon Chamber, his long-awaited third studio album, the singer-songwriter turns inward once again — this time navigating themes of identity, transformation and belonging. Written over nearly three years between New York and Los Angeles, the 14-track record traces an emotional journey from uncertainty to acceptance. In conversation with Indulge, Prateek opens up about the personal shifts behind the album, the delicate balance between vulnerability and privacy, and why the best collaborations are often the ones you never plan.

Prateek Kuhad releases his much awaited 14-track third studio album Full Moon Chamber

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